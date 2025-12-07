‘Get Them Out’ turns into ‘We’ll Handle It Ourselves’

In the absence of an effective judicial system and civilian law enforcement, citizens may instead resort to vigilantism or even vendettas in an attempt to maintain order and respond to insults. In some countries, such as Egypt, blood feuds are common and involve multiple generations. When citizens lose faith in government institutions to uphold public safety, such tactics often emerge as a desperate response. We're now seeing this phenomenon arising in Western nations as they grapple with unrestricted immigration, where crimes by migrants against native-born populations go unaddressed, police fail to protect communities, and governments penalize dissenters. From Democrat-run U.S. cities to European hotspots, unchecked policies have fueled unrest, violence, and self-administered justice, signaling a breakdown in social order.

Liberal sanctuary policies in U.S. cities like New York have exacerbated the crisis. Since January 2025, New York has released nearly 7,000 criminal illegal aliens without notifying ICE, including rapists, murderers, terrorists, and repeat offenders responsible for 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, and 207 sexual predatory offenses. Another 7,169 such criminals remain in custody -- with detainers ignored -- tied to 148 homicides and 260 sexual offenses. ICE Director Todd Lyons highlighted cases like Crips gang member Anderson Smith Satuye-Martinez, released despite weapons and assault charges, and Jose David Hernandez-Hernandez, freed after arrests for rape and strangulation. Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned Attorney General Letitia James for enabling this “public safety disaster,” allowing predators to “terrorize innocent Americans.”

These releases have led to horrific crimes against Americans. In New York, a subway rider was punched onto tracks by a perpetrator with over 50 arrests, and a woman was set on fire in Chicago by one with 70 priors. In North Carolina, a Ukrainian refugee was stabbed by a repeat offender. Security expert Greg Shaffer attributes surging violence to “liberal bail reforms” and “intentional” decisions by leftist judges, arguing it’s no accident but a deliberate undermining of society. When police and courts fail -- releasing criminals back into communities -- citizens turn to vigilantism. A stark example is Anthony Caines, a “serial spitter” targeting white women in Brooklyn, arrested November 13, 2025, but released with an ankle monitor. Video footage shows two men beating him bloody on the street, declaring, “We’re tired of that s--- ... We’re worse than jail,” frustrated that formal justice fell short.

This pattern extends beyond New York. In California, an illegal alien trucker, admitted under Biden-era policies and granted a CDL under Gov. Newsom, killed a newlywed couple in a crash, highlighting how lax enforcement enables deadly negligence. Protests against ICE in New York turned violent, with leftists hurling objects at agents, while politicians like Rep. Dan Goldman (D-Bag) blamed federal “militarized operations” instead of the criminals. Governments penalize complainers: Protesters are labeled “thugs,” and critics face backlash for highlighting migrant crimes, stifling public discourse.

Across the Atlantic, similar tensions boil over. In Ireland, unrestricted immigration has sparked fears of civil war. A 26-year-old African asylum seeker, with a deportation order, allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl in Dublin on October 20, 2025, after she went missing from care. Protests erupted at the Citywest Hotel migrant center, with crowds chanting “Get them out,” throwing bottles, and clashing with 300 police officers. Commissioner Justin Kelly called it “thuggery,” but protesters see it as resistance to government failures. A group called the New Republican Movement released a video of armed, masked men vowing action against “undocumented, military-aged men” flooding communities and “sexual indoctrination” in schools, decrying politicians’ disrespect. This echoes historical IRA republicanism but targets new threats, with young Irish radicals filling the void left by ineffective law enforcement. The sentiment we're seeing arise in Ireland mirrors those in middle countries that have long engaged in blood feuds.

In the UK and broader Europe, unrest reflects this: Riots in cities like London over migrant-related stabbings and assaults, with police accused of two-tier policing -- harsh on native protesters but lenient on migrants. Governments censor complaints, arresting citizens for social media posts criticizing immigration, while ignoring crimes like gang rapes and murders by asylum seekers. And who can forget the brave Scottish girl who brandished an axe, defending her sister against attack?

Lone actors dispensing justice and organized vigilantism involving beat-downs, protests turning violent, and armed declarations stems from betrayal. When governments prioritize migrants over citizens, releasing predators and punishing dissent, trust erodes. As Shaffer warns, personal awareness and planning are vital, but without institutional reform, societies risk descending into chaos. Reinstating rule of law is essential to restore order and prevent further bloodshed.

One would think that protecting the innocent against attacks would be a bipartisan issue. Right?

Image via Picryl.