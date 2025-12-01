French woman housing ‘young man’ for just 10 days found stabbed to death in her own home

Denying reality has consequences: sometimes you escape just a tad singed, and sometimes, you’re completely incinerated, as Catherine Bailhache, a 78-year-old French woman housing a “young man” tragically learned last week when she was stabbed to death in her own home, with all signs pointing to her newcomer roommate as the attacker.

While the French media has yet to release important details on the suspect, what we do know is that he was living with the woman, placed there by a non-profit housing organization, and had only been in her house for just ten days before she was discovered in a bloody heap on the floor, knifed to death. When emergency services entered the home, the “young man” sprang from a closet, with a knife, and tried stabbing the “first responding officer” who was attending to Catherine and trying to secure the premises. Thankfully, another officer shot the “young man” through the shoulder, subduing him, and he’s now under police guard in the hospital as he recovers; when his health permits, he will be jailed as he awaits his trial.

What we can reasonably surmise though is that this “young man” is an “asylum seeker,” “refugee,” or migrant, considering this non-profit was in the business of “offering accommodation to young workers” — but this “young man” was 34 years old. Not saying that 34 isn’t young, but that’s not a young worker…unless you’re a skill-less, parasitic, third world foreigner who has never held a job in any real Western sense, and legitimately cannot figure out how to do so in a first world economy.

And, a third-worlder suspect fits well within the pattern we’ve seen emerge across Europe with the importation of violence-accustomed Africans, and the dredges of the Middle East and central Asia; just days before Catherine was stabbed to death, an Ivory Coast alien slashed and stabbed a young French mother in the chest and face in La Rochelle, about 160 kilometers south of where Catherine lived. (This mother is in critical condition, and not expected to survive.) And, just days before that crime, a French man also suffered a stabbing attack at the hands of a homeless migrant in Lyon, which is over toward the Swiss and Italian border—that man has since died. And then, there was another earlier migrant knife crime, which made headlines for its gruesomeness: a migrant calling himself the “Joker” attacked Killian, a young French man in Paris, slicing Killian’s face into a Glasgow smile.

That’s at least four high-profile incidents just in the month of November, three of which were for sure committed by migrants—I suspect the story will be the same for Catherine’s killer.

Now, I can’t know Catherine’s politics, but based on the fact that she was allowing a “young man” to live in her home, placed there by a non-profit, I’m going to assume she was a leftist, wholeheartedly believing the “coexist” narrative, as if the (Christian) values of the West are inherent to humanity.

Spoiler alert, they’re not. There’s no free lunch with delusional ideology, and as Catherine likely learned, the fallout can be deadly.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.