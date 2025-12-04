Flipping immigration: No more permanent residents

America is the land of the free and the home of the brave.

America is a nation of laws.

America is a physical country with borders.

America is a nation of immigrants.

America is the home of the American people.

America should be a home where family is permanent, and guests are temporary.

For a while, I’ve been advocating small changes to immigration law, regulations, and procedures that could have significant effects if implemented. The time for tweaking immigration is over. However, wholesale immigration reform makes it too easy to hide bad ideas in complex,omnibus legislative rewrites. Single-issue bills that address one section of 8 USC — Aliens and Nationality — are needed. Let’s begin flipping immigration.

Immigrants to the United States are allowed to be that — just immigrants — for life. Whether arriving with immigrant visas from abroad, as refugees who later adjust status, or those who adjust status while legally in the U.S., Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status is just that — permanent. It’s time to halt this practice.

We have 13 million LPRs, a little more than 4% of the legal population of the U.S. Historically, the U.S. issues about 1 million immigrant visas a year, including adjustments in the United States and the diversity visa lottery. The president sets refugee admittance numbers. Around 80% of immigrants will naturalize — become citizens.

What does it take to naturalize as a United States citizen? The easiest path is to be the minor child of someone who naturalizes. This grant is nearly automatic. Otherwise, one must be at least 18; be able to speak, read, and write English; have a knowledge of U.S. history and government; be of “good moral character”; have registered with the Selective Service if required; and swear allegiance to the United States.

The benefits of American citizenship are few but powerful. Being able to vote for one’s representatives. Being able to work in fields that promote American national security. Being able to travel freely throughout most of the world. Conferring American citizenship on one’s children. The prestige that carrying an American passport brings. You native Americans may pooh-pooh this idea, but live for a while abroad, especially in the developing world, and your perspective might change.

The United States, except in specific circumstances, does not care if someone is a dual citizen, as long as his primary allegiance is to the U.S. Becoming a citizen does not require immigrants to give up their languages, cultures, or love for the countries of their birth. Other countries, however, may cut ties with a national who naturalizes. It does require, however, that the immigrant be knowledgeable enough and capable of fully participating in American life. Eighty percent of immigrants do become citizens; the rest should, too.

What is proposed here?

That permanent residency become temporary residency.

That “green cards” be good for five years, period.

That all green card holders/temporary residents be required to complete an application for naturalization within 90 days before the expiration of their green card. That application would result in an extension of their temporary residency until their application is processed.

That failure to do so results in an automatic order of removal.

That current green card holders be notified that their permanent residency is now temporary residency; that they be issued a new limited green card; and that they have two years to complete an application for naturalization or depart the United States.

That applications for immigrant visas, including adjustment of status, come with a sworn acknowledgment that the applicant intends to naturalize within five years.

What happens when a completed application for naturalization is submitted? Foremost, background and security checks are undertaken. Has registration for the Selective Service taken place if required? Is there a record of local or international criminal activity? While a green card holder, was the applicant ever a recipient of public monies in violation of U.S. law? Has the applicant violated the terms of his immigration by supporting terrorism, communism, or other totalitarian ideals? Has the applicant maintained his residency or been abroad in excess of allowed time? This will catch a number of folks who should have been previously removed but stayed under the radar. It may also promote better behavior on the part of new immigrants. It will certainly regularize the removal of those who have self-identified as not suited for U.S. citizenship.

I’ve never believed that America is a melting pot. Rather, it is a lumpy pot of goulash that dissolves into soup with long enough cooking.

America should not be fostering a permanent class of residents who stand apart from both the ideal and the norm of citizenship. Immigration should be solely for the purpose of becoming an American citizen, and that should be acknowledged from the beginning.

