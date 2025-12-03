Feminist Queer Crip Theory

Over the years the occasional scholar has committed heresy by exposing the academic pretensions of his sort-of colleagues. In 1996, Alan Sokal, a New York University physicist, wrote a paper titled: Trangressing the Boundaries: Toward a Transformative Hermeneutics of Quantum Gravity. Sokal sent it to the journal “Social Text,” which ate it up with a spoon. Not long thereafter, Sokal revealed his essay meant nothing. It was full of pseudo-academic jargon and utter nonsense, which exposed just how prone the academic left is to ignoring actual science and substituting leftist politics.

Some 20 years later, academics Bruce Lindsey, Peter Boghossian and Helen Pluckrose placed more than a dozen hoax articles with various premier “cultural studies” or “identity studies” journals. One was titled: Human Reactions to Rape Culture and Queer Performativity in Urban Dog Parks in Portland, Oregon. It produced this thesis, which should have told any sane academic it was utter tripe:

That dog parks are rape-condoning spaces and a place of rampant canine rape culture and systemic oppression against ‘the oppressed dog’ through which human attitudes to both problems can be measured. This provides insight into training men out of the sexual violence and bigotry to which they are prone.

They claimed to have interviewed some 1000 dogs and their owners in Portland dog parks to come to this Earth-shaking conclusion.

A “dildos” paper asked: “Why don’t straight men tend to masturbate via anal penetration, and what might happen if they did?” The conclusion? They’d become more feminist and less transphobic. Another, The conceptual Penis: A Social Construct, blamed penises for climate change.

Several of the utterly nonsensical articles were published and lavishly praised before the authors could expose their hoaxing. As one might expect, the “academic” journals that so willingly participated in exposing their own lack of academic rigor, were not amused, nor were the schools for which the authors worked. One would think academia at large would have learned something from the experience, however, as John Belushi used to say: “ but noooooooooooo!”

The Journal of Humanities and Social Science Communications, which is part of the once-respected Nature group, recently published a paper titled: Crip guts, stomas, and the violence of ‘returning to normal’: a feminist queer crip approach to the gut. Here’s the abstract:

What is a feminist queer crip approach to the gut? How might we use feminist queer crip theory to make sense of non-normative guts? And how might crip guts help us make sense of the world? This paper is an autoethnographic reflection on my crip guts, specifically being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis (UC), a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and having a colectomy (surgery to remove my colon) to create an ileostomy (a type of stoma). I consider the epistemic complexities of being both patient and researcher and the importance of acknowledging multiple forms of expertise, putting my autoethnographic reflections into conversation with a variety of texts. I argue that my crip guts provide an embodied, if stigmatised, form of knowledge that complicates academic/lived experience and body/mind divisions, alongside necessitating more holistic responses to crip guts beyond individualising biomedical models. I examine the violence of discourses of normality around bodily difference and the complex temporalities of the gut through a focus three key moments in my crip gut experience – late diagnosis and (not) being believed; stoma representation and stigmatised imagined futures; and, the gut remembering colonial pasts – before arguing for queer stoma pride as a destigmatised collective refusal of normative gut discourse and valuation of crip gut knowing.

The author, who suffers from ulcerative colitis, wrote an “autoethnographic” paper about her experience, including the “intergenerational trauma” she experienced because of “British colonialism in Ireland,” and the Potato Famine. This gave her “situated ways of knowing,” that undermined “Western biomedical models of knowledge production.”

Graphic: X Post

But of course. Who, undergoing treatment for ulcerative colitis, wouldn’t make those connections? What does she hope to accomplish?

“Queer stoma pride” is “about talking about poop at conferences and in journal articles [but of course!] and “reveling in not being normal, being unexpected or disruptive, and rejecting colonial queerphobic and ableist discourses around returning to normal, passing as normal, and aiming for normal, as if normal was ever a good thing.”

“Talking about poop.” "At conferences and in journal articles." Can you get a doctorate in that? One can’t help feeling some sympathy for the author, but it’s likely she won’t have to worry about “returning to normal.” One, however, should feel no sympathy for the journal that published this tragic, academic abomination.

Trade school is looking better, and more sanely lucrative, all the time.

