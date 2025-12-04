Elderly vet robbed of his pension in Obama's auto bailout is made whole with crowdfunding

The Obama administration introduced many Americans to the character of his Chicago-style politics -- cronyism, favoritism, and corruption.

And though there's been a political change of course, the awful consequences of that for some workers linger.

One of them is elderly Vietnam War veteran Ed Bamba, who's now 88, working at the Meijer grocery chain in Brighton, Michigan, trying to get by without a pension, having lost his in Barack Obama's multi-billion-dollar GM and Chrysler bailouts, which were all about favoritism for union members at the expense of everyone else.

He was recently seen on social media answering questions from an 'influencer' about his dire condition -- a very old man forced to work retail without any retirement benefits despite years of work for Delphi, a GM-affiliated company that went down in the automobile-industry meltdown around the start of Obama's first term.

He got his pension pulled as the taxpayers shelled out $80 billion for GM and Chrysler. He also lost medical coverage and most of his life insurance, at a time when his wife was in the hospital. He sold his house to pay her medical bills and was left with nothing.

He may be in for a happier ending, now that the influencer, Samuel Weidenhofer, has raised a $1.5 million pension for him, from small-dollar donations, mostly little guys who see this problem resonating. (Bill Ackman, who may be the well-regarded hedge fund manager, is listed as the top donor at $10,000.)

According to the New York Post:

The son of Army veteran Ed Bambas said his father will finally be able to retire and enjoy life after his heartbreaking story raised nearly $1.5 million — a life-changing sum that will be presented to the octogenarian Friday in a surprise ceremony at his workplace. Michael Bambas said his 88-year-old father — unaware of the still-rising, massive payout — has been overwhelmed and profoundly moved by the outpouring of generosity after he opened up about his financial struggles in a now-viral video. “I know what this is going to mean to him and that it’s going to change his life immensely,” Bambas told The Post Wednesday night about his hardworking dad.

It's good for him, given that he had an unusual run of cruelly bad luck.

But the obvious question is how many more out there are like him?

Based on what I found, there were about 20,000 of them, and treated just as badly as Bamba was.

In a stunning example of favoritism, the United Auto Worker union members got their pensions topped up to the max by the taxpayers based on the Obama administration's illegal interference -- and anyone who wasn't in the union, such as the workers at Delphi, got stiffed, despite all of them working for the same automobile behemoth.

That playing of favorites, which the Obamatons were heavily involved with, was illegal.

Congress, on and off, has sought evidence that the Obama team interfered with what were supposed to be impartial pension-trustee decisions, divvying up the pain evenly, as they were supposed to do.

But the fact that Obama's team stonewalled them, and that evidence is still coming out in dribs and drabs indicating that they were heavily involved in who got what, pretty well indicates that they put their thumb on the scale and ensured that only union members got their full pensions. The non-union employees of Delphi got stiffed and they didn't care.

This is why Bamba, and some 20,000 workers at Delphi are now working 40-hour weeks at places like Meijer instead of taking their grandchildren out for rides.

When I was an editorial writer at Investor's Business Daily in 2012, I wrote about that outrageous meddling here:

Something ugly is going on when an administration that claims always to be looking out for "the middle class" does a number on 21,000 quintessentially middle-class managers, engineers and secretaries at Delphi Corporation, the General Motors-affiliated auto parts manufacturer which got sucked down along with GM in the cratering of the auto industry. As the bailout was hashed out, Delphi workers got their pensions cut as much as 70%, while the United Auto Workers and other unions were made whole. How did this happen? None other than through White House and Treasury Department intervention. Obama administration officials apparently muscled in on the work of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) — an independent pension agency for bankrupt companies that by law is not permitted to play favorites — and played favorites. Emails obtained by dogged Daily Caller reporter Matthew Boyle show that the PBGC was "uninvited" to secretive meetings about what to do with worker pensions and the Treasury Department took over. As a result, union workers were treated with favor, getting their pensions topped up to 100% in a special "voluntary" deal with GM premised on the fact that GM feared disruption of its supply lines (read: sabotage) while non-union workers got the shaft.

The retirees are old and dying off now, meaning, many of them will never know justice. But there are also people like Bamba, who are struggling in their old age to just make ends meet. Congress should revisit this matter and find a way to help all of the disfavored workers. Corruption and cronyism were the Obama way. It's time to undo this, same as Joe Biden's autopen executive orders. This man's situation was Obama's legacy.

Image: Screen shot from X video