Economics drove the race, but Trump’s GOP drove the win in TN-7

The special election in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, decided last night, offered a telling look at where voters stand, what they fear, and what they expect from those who claim to fight for them.

Matt Van Epps’s victory was proof that, even in a season of economic worry, GOP strength still holds when the candidate matches the moment. And when national leadership delivers enough progress for voters to feel momentum.

Van Epps began this race under a cloud of doubt. His service record was unimpeachable, with nine combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and a reputation for disciplined leadership. However, early analysts questioned whether he had enough name recognition to reassure Republicans who feared a fired-up Democrat base.

On the other side, Aftyn Behn emerged from her primary with grassroots energy, a résumé rooted in left-wing community organizing, and formal backing from the Democratic Socialists of Middle Tennessee during her state house run. Those same leftist credentials, including past calls to defund the police, energized urban Nashville activists.

Early polling reflected the tension: Van Epps held an eight-point lead in October, but Behn’s focus on rising grocery and healthcare costs resonated with some voters who felt squeezed by everyday expenses. Commentators warned that her affordability pitch could soften the Republican margin in a district Donald Trump carried by 22 points just a year earlier.

Outside money soon poured in. By early November, spending exceeded three million dollars, with Republican groups highlighting Behn’s 2020 remark, “I’m a very radical person,” while Democrats rallied national progressive support around her.

Van Epps, meanwhile, leaned into his background as Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Governor Bill Lee, where he led major initiatives in veteran services and economic development. His message became clearer as the race tightened: in a district shaped by tradition, family, and security, he contrasted his steady record with Behn’s uncompromising left-wing agenda.

That contrast sharpened after an Emerson College poll showed the race narrowing to a two-point gap. Republicans raised alarms about voter frustration with national economic policies, even as Behn sought to frame Van Epps as aligned with special interests. Her team believed early voting might shift the dynamics by lifting turnout in Nashville. Democrats saw a path. Republicans saw a warning.

Behn’s blue fundraising surge, more than one million dollars from the House Majority PAC, kept the contest competitive. Videos from her past, including confrontations with federal immigration agents, fueled Van Epps’s ads while bolstering her image among leftist activists.

By late November, House Speaker Mike Johnson traveled to Tennessee to reinforce the message that the district had a choice between proven leadership and a gamble on the far left. Trump added tele-rallies to keep Republicans engaged, a reminder that his voice still carries powerful weight among voters deciding whether to turn out.

Then came Election Day. Van Epps won with 53.9 percent to Behn’s 45 percent, a decisive nine-point margin. He carried every county except the blue bastion of Davidson, which is unified with Nashville. Van Epps held firm even as Behn overperformed historical Democrat numbers.

The outcome confirmed what many suspected: in Middle Tennessee, voters still trust Republican leadership when it speaks clearly and delivers results aligned with their daily concerns.

Those concerns have centered overwhelmingly on the economy. In a late-November poll of the 7th District, 38 percent of respondents identified the economy as Tennessee’s top issue, far ahead of housing at 15 percent, healthcare at 13 percent, and threats to democracy at 13 percent. A late-October Impact Research survey showed similar results, with 35 percent citing the economy and inflation as their top issue.

Here, Trump’s economic push mattered.

From Biden-Harris, he inherited the most severe inflation crisis in four decades. His administration’s energy expansion and regulatory cuts have helped bring down costs. These range from gas prices dropping sharply in Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Missouri to Thanksgiving meals becoming more affordable in multiple states, including Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, Louisiana, and Iowa. There is far too much more good news to even begin mentioning.

None of this means working families are suddenly flush. But voters can feel the shift. They can see gas dipping well under three dollars in many regions. They can see grocery costs easing heading into the holidays. And they can see the Trump administration pushing to keep that trend going.

In the end, that mattered in Tennessee’s 7th. Voters frustrated by the cost of living still preferred a candidate aligned with the GOP effort to bring prices down. Instead of one tied to a leftist agenda that promises a brighter future, but would probably deliver the storms of Chicago.

Van Epps’s win was not merely an off-year victory. It was reassurance that amid uncertainty, Republican leadership rooted in service and guided by economic focus still earns trust.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Dr. Cotto's Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image generated by ChatGPT.