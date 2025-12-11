Drug boat destruction: It’s not the perps, it’s the product

Imagine if Imperial Japan in 1945 had known that the USS Indianapolis carried the first used atomic weapon Little Boy’s uranium core — the one that claimed 140,000 lives in Hiroshima — and the bomb’s sealed crate floated free after a first ship strike. Tokyo certainly would have “double-tapped” the payload without hesitation. The same logic now governs U.S. maritime counter-narcotics operations.

On September 2, 2025, a Venezuelan speedboat carrying roughly one ton of cocaine and fentanyl was struck by a Hellfire from an MQ-9 Reaper in the Caribbean. Minutes later, a second missile hit the wreckage.

Today’s New York Times, citing five senior U.S. officials, reports that War secretary Pete Hegseth’s pre-strike directive was clear: “Kill the people on the boat and destroy the vessel and its purported cargo of drugs.” The order did not spell out contingencies if the first missile failed to eliminate all threats.

When Admiral Bradley saw the vessel disabled yet the one-ton payload still afloat and recoverable, he authorized the follow-up.

The priority was the product — approximately 1,000 pounds of fentanyl, enough for 225 million lethal doses, or more than 1,600 Hiroshimas. And the product, once aerosolized by the first blast, likely had already done most of the killing on its own.

Studies and real-world incidents are unambiguous: When even a few hundred grams of fentanyl are explosively dispersed, unprotected individuals in the plume lose consciousness in 10–60 seconds and stop breathing in 1–5 minutes (DEA exposure reports 2017–2023, Moscow theater carfentanil data, CDC/NIOSH warnings). In a 40-foot panga with 15–20 knot winds, any crew still breathing after the initial blast would have inhaled a fatal dose almost instantly.

As a retired Coast Guard officer who once commanded a captured smuggling yola during joint-agency/joint nation red-team exercises in the Caribbean’s Mona Passage, I have seen how maritime “cat and mouse” engagements unfold. The rest is well documented:

• Drug bricks are engineered to float (density 0.8–0.9 g/cm3; UNODC 2023, SOUTHCOM summaries). In 50–100 m depths, 70–90% resurfaces in minutes.

• Cartels keep shadow “go-fast” boats or even semi-submersibles on standby just outside surveillance range, ready to race in and retrieve drifting bales once authorities depart — an inexpensive insurance policy against interdiction (JIATF-South reporting; Dominican Navy recoveries of 377 intact packages — one ton — after similar strikes; DNCD 2025).

• Doctrine demands “zero recovery” (JIATF-South procedures).

• Horseshoe-type auto-inflating life vests, if worn by the crew, activate on immersion, flipping even a deceased body face-up and holding it high in the water — creating a thermal signature that can resemble a live swimmer or a “survivor” from drone altitude (USCG SAR manuals, documented recoveries on pangas and narco-subs).

The second Hellfire on September 2 was — in my mind — a textbook cargo denial against a floating WMD whose own vapor had already neutralized the crew.

The New York Times confirms that Hegseth’s order treated crew and cargo as one threat package. When the first missile left the payload intact and buoyant, Admiral Bradley finished the mission.

Since 2013, fentanyl has taken more than 500,000 American lives — a figure that dwarfs U.S. combat deaths in every war combined. One ton denied at sea prevents thousands more overdoses on land. Operationally, that is the modern equivalent of stopping the uranium crate before it reaches its destination.

Until the full ISR footage is released, questions will persist about what the drone saw — living individuals, bodies buoyed by horseshoe vests or even regular life jackets if present, or bales misread as humans.

Although many the media and ill informed congressional reps spin the story, the facts are already evident: When the product is that lethal — and when its own aerosol kills faster than any follow-up round — the only responsible course is to ensure that none of the deadly cargo is reclaimed or drifts another mile.

