Don't let Mamdani hike taxes on the rest of New York

Last month, a political earthquake hit the Big Apple with the election of state legislator Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of New York City. At the center of his successful campaign was an agenda promising the city free buses and universal childcare, paid for by the state creating a 2% income tax on New Yorkers earning over $1 million a year and an increase of the top state corporate tax rate to 11.5% to mirror neighboring New Jersey.

Take it from this New Jerseyan: If they knew what was good for them, New Yorkers would reject these legislative suggestions and send Mamdani back to the drawing board. High corporate tax rates and a punishment for the successful is hardly a way to attract business nor inspire the young and working class. Statewide tax hikes might be the only way to fund two core tenets of the new mayor’s platform, but they are a boondoggle to New York writ large.

For starters, why should the rest of the state fund the progressive fantasies of one half of NYC voters to the tune of billions of dollars? The mayor is asking for the 56% of New Yorkers who do not live in NYC -- the majority of residents in the state -- to foot the bill for his stump speech talking points.

Families in Buffalo or Albany won’t benefit from government-subsidized daycare in downtown Manhattan or a local bus route from Park Slope to Wall Street. If Hochul were to raise taxes, surely she’d want it to benefit all of the state.

Since the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020, New York has experienced serious net outmigration of businesses and wealth. In particular, the city faces tax revenue shortfalls this decade due to the high tax and overregulated environment of the Empire state.

These major corporations and high-income individuals already pay a plurality of taxes in the state, and losing any more will hinder the state and city’s ability to fund critical services including pensions and first responders.

Ultimately, higher corporate or “wealth” taxes result in job and wage losses for the low-to-middle income employees by discouraging investment by the big companies and billionaires. Sold as a policy to bring about “affordability” and improve the cost-of-living, these taxes would lower financial resources powering the state’s economy in the form of salaries, real estate purchases and, funnily enough, tax revenue.

Surprisingly, the governor seems somewhat to understand this is a bad path to go down. Hochul has rejected the mayor’s plan thus far and cautioned his allies against pushing any further.

Mamdani’s campaign closed out the recent election with the slogan “New York is Not for Sale.” But the state government should make it clear, neither is the rest of the state.

Sam Raus is the David Boaz Resident Writing Fellow at Young Voices, a political analyst and public relations professional. Follow him on X: @SamRaus1.

Image: AT via Magic Studio