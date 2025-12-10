Don’t freak out about the Miami mayoral election, and here’s why:

Miami’s mayoral election has been framed as a political earthquake, but those sweeping claims don’t hold water. They do, however, evince the ignorance of all too many, across party lines, about the actual power structure in the city, Miami-Dade County, and Florida.

What happened in the mayoral runoff deserves attention, but it is hardly the warning siren some Democrat operatives want it to be, nor is it a reason for Republicans to panic. Miami politics simply don’t function the way national narratives assume.

Let’s start with what this race actually was. The “nonpartisan” mayor of Miami holds a largely ceremonial role. Real executive authority rests with the city manager, who can only serve with the approval of the five-member city commission. That “nonpartisan” commission currently has a stable 3-2 Republican majority.

The mayor may nominate a manager, but the commission decides who ultimately runs the city. Power isn’t shifting in some theatrical way.

Beyond that, the partisan landscape inside the city is very different from the broader county. Miami voters lean blue by registration, with over 61,000 Democrats to roughly 53,000 Republicans. That imbalance has kept the city competitive for Democrats even as Republicans increasingly dominate Miami-Dade County itself.

Donald Trump won Miami-Dade by double-digits in 2024, taking over 55 percent of the vote. Yet he narrowly lost the municipality of Miami, a reminder that the Magic City’s elections sit on different political terrain.

Those differences matter because they show that a Democrat winning the Miami mayor’s race isn’t a shocking anomaly. It reflects the city’s registration edge and its habit of splitting from its surrounding communities. That environment helped Eileen Higgins secure 60 percent in the runoff. It ended a long GOP streak in a ceremonial office, but it didn’t alter the county’s political center of gravity.

Republicans still hold a plurality countywide, with roughly 448,732 registered GOP voters versus about 407,343 Democrats as of November 30.

Looking at what happened just one year earlier underscores how strong Republicans remain in Miami-Dade. In 2024, the GOP swept every partisan countywide office: sheriff, clerk of courts, property appraiser, supervisor of elections, and tax collector. These victories mirrored Trump’s concurrent 55.2 percent countywide performance.

Voters clearly separated administrative roles from the county mayor’s seat, which is a muscular chief executive office. Democrat Daniella Levine Cava was resoundingly reelected in August 2024. Her near-60 percent victory, in a “nonpartisan” contest, obviously didn’t help Democrats win during November.

The blue team celebrated an earlier municipal victory in Jacksonville, Florida’s largest city, when Donna Deegan flipped the partisan mayoralty with 52 percent in 2023. But Duval County, which is basically Jacksonville, gave Trump a majority in 2024, years after he lost it to Joe Biden.

Local races in Florida typically revolve around hometown issues and personalities. However, nationalized partisanship is rapidly becoming commonplace. It’s what almost all of these races are headed for.

Republicans keep strengthening their statewide position. Florida now has roughly 5.5 million registered Republicans compared to about 4.1 million Democrats, an advantage of more than 1.4 million voters. Trump still holds a 51 percent approval rating among Florida voters.

GOP momentum in local elections hasn’t slowed. In November 2025, Republicans won municipal races across the state, from Hialeah to Lakeland to Homestead, Winter Haven, and Punta Gorda. The GOP faced mostly dire fortunes elsewhere.

Even the Miami-Dade County government keeps edging rightward. When Higgins vacated her commission seat to run for mayor, state Rep. Vicki Lopez was placed in the position, giving the GOP its first commission majority since 2018. The new Republican-led board promptly clarified the county charter so a recall effort against Cava could proceed.

Meanwhile, the state’s fastest-growing metro area, which is also America’s, remains deeply Republican. In Ocala, just days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Ben Marciano won reelection as mayor with an overwhelming 84 percent. Miami Beach reelected Steven Meiner, an Independent with strong GOP backing, last month. This reflected strong public support for law-and-order governance and prosperity-driven economic policies.

All of these items help explain why the Miami mayoral outcome, though notable, isn’t a clear sign of the GOP losing its footing. It is a localized result in a city that routinely thinks and votes differently from the county that surrounds it. Republicans continue to dominate most offices that wield real power, maintaining a decisive lead in voter registration, while winning competitive races throughout the state.

The Miami result most certainly energizes Democrat messaging, but in terms of genuine electoral influence, the fundamentals remain squarely in Republican hands.

The map hasn’t changed. The power structure hasn’t changed. And the future of Florida politics still hinges on the same forces that have shaped its transformation for decades: security, affordability, accountability, and a growing electorate that rewards leaders who deliver tangible results rather than talking points.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Dr. Cotto's Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image generated by ChatGPT.