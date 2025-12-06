Did you ever ask your dad about the day before Pearl Harbor

We will celebrate another anniversary of Pearl Harbor tomorrow. It turns out that my dad died on December 7, 2015, or an anniversary of that fateful day. Over the years, I asked him a lot of questions about that time period, or the buildup to the attack and the U.S. entrance in that war.

My dad was 15 and attending a Jesuit school in central Cuba, or the small town that his family had settled in since coming from Spain in the 1860s. One of my father’s favorite hobbies back then was to read news magazines and listen to the radio. He was very much aware of the war going on in Europe because Cuban sugar ships were targeted by Nazi subs after the U.S. declared war. I learned from my dad that articles in the print media and discussions on the radio had suggested that there could be a broader war in the Pacific.

One day, I asked if he remembered the day before Pearl Harbor. All he remembered was that my grandmother made a wonderful seafood dinner and that he went to a dance. (My future mother had not yet entered his life.)

Then he was walking back from mass on Sunday when he heard on the radio about the attack on Pearl Harbor. And then he spent much of the rest of the day following the news.

That Pearl Harbor generation is generally gone now. I had the chance to ask my father about the world back then, and it was fascinating. If your parents or grandparents are still around, please call them and ask them about it. You’ll be fascinated with how much they remember.

Over at the White House, they were thinking about it too. I found this note very interesting. This is from the day before the Japanese bombed the U.S.:

On this day, President Roosevelt—convinced on the basis of intelligence reports that the Japanese fleet is headed for Thailand, not the United States—telegrams Emperor Hirohito with the request that ‘for the sake of humanity,’ the emperor intervene ‘to prevent further death and destruction in the world.’ The Royal Australian Air Force had sighted Japanese escorts, cruisers, and destroyers on patrol near the Malayan coast, south of Cape Cambodia. An Aussie pilot managed to radio that it looked as if the Japanese warships were headed for Thailand—just before he was shot down by the Japanese.

This is a remarkable note. In other words, we suspected that the Japanese fleet was moving to Thailand. We learned the next day that it had been moving to Hawaii all along.

Image: Vanky1123, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.