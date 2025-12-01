Democrats have a vision for America. It’s called “Diversity is your destiny”. However, shouldn’t they sell me on it before they deliver it to my front door? For starters, who are these huddled masses to be drop-kicked into my neighborhood, and how is it going to enrich my life?

One group they are itching to import is Africans. I am not talking about long-suffering white Afrikaners who would be right at home in a farming community in Iowa. I am talking about black Africans with a vibrant culture guaranteed to add spice to any community.

One of their charming native customs is scavenging copper wire from anything that doesn’t move. Sure, you will have to drive around a bit longer to find an E.V. charger that still has its charging cord attached, and with copper stripped from every lamp post and streetlight, navigating intersections will be a challenge. However, just think of the new, exciting restaurant cuisine featuring stewed chicken heads and feet that awaits you if you dare venture outside that barbed wired fortress that you will soon call your home.

Another group that has infused communities with new life, thanks to Joe Biden, is Afghans. Their charming native custom of chai boys gives new meaning to the phrase — coffee, tea or me. As one might expect, churches with pride flags flying, have given the confused chai boys and their Afghan handlers a warm, affirming welcome.

Democrats also promote cultural enrichment from having a large Somali population in Minneapolis. As Chris Rufo will attest, Somalis are not only charming, but quite inventive. The Democrats’ vision would not be complete without plans to parachute into Dearborn thousands of Palestinians helping them carry on their project of killing Jews, both inside and outside of Israel.

I guess the Democrats’ vision for America might appeal to some masochists, but I am going to give it a pass. I liked things just as they were before the “Diversity is your destiny” Democrats discovered a new form of social engineering that would replace me.

Image generated by ChatGPT.