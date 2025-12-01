Democrat Stacey Plaskett was caught texting with Epstein during a congressional hearing, but that was just the tip of the scandal iceberg

When the House Oversight Committee released 20,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein—some of the files Pam Bondi swore didn’t exist—just two weeks back, it looked like things couldn’t get worse for Democrat Stacey Plaskett as the record revealed she had been taking directions from Epstein during a congressional hearing in 2019, asking the questions he wanted her to ask. She was his marionette, and he her puppeteer.

Again, this was 2019, when Epstein was already a convicted and known pedophile, having admitted to procuring a child for prostitution. Being a politician and so closely allied with Jeffrey Epstein that he’s texting you while you’re listening to congressional testimony as recently as six years ago is quite a horrendous and sordid little detail of corruption at the highest levels, but now, things are far worse than that: Plaskett’s story just got a whole lot more disturbing.

Think Clinton body count…cross-dressing à la Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs…and of course…a child victim.

According to a report from Luke Rosiak at the Daily Wire, in March of 2016, Plaskett’s iPhone was having some issues, so she tapped staffer Juan R. McCullum for tech support. It should come as no surprise that this young man, working for Democrats, lacked all sense of decency and integrity, and he took the opportunity to go through her phone. What he found was sinister: images of Stacey Plaskett’s husband, naked and wearing women’s makeup, with their very young daughter in the room. McCullum then disseminated these images, attempting to use them to sabotage his own boss’s career; one of the individuals who received these images was another Plaskett staffer, Dorene Browne-Louis.

Briefly, here’s how Plaskett attempted to justify the sick and creepy admission:

They [McCullum and Browne-Louis] tried to first emasculate my husband. Say he was not a man, because there was a picture of him with makeup. Makeup it was obvious he was not happy to be wearing. That he lost in a bet. The worst was that they tried to put in the public that my husband and I allowed our daughter who was around 4-5 at the time of the picture in some perverted unnatural situation. For that reason, I want to physically destroy the two of them.

Yeah, because it’s totally normal for grown men to emulate stupid teenage boys and make bets that involve donning makeup, and it’s totally not perverted to then strip naked in front of children to satisfy the debt, didn’t you know? Sure sounds like something that someone who is close to Jeffrey Epstein would say.

But the scandal is even deeper: Browne-Louis’s husband, a firefighter in the Virgin Islands (Plaskett’s territory), was murdered as he sat outside the firehouse on a bench, waiting for a call, and his killing happened just one month after the photos of Plaskett’s husband were made public:

In August 2016, a month after the photos and video were published, Browne-Louis’s husband, Gregory Benson Louis, was shot and killed outside the firehouse where he worked.

That murder remains unsolved.

And get this: Plaskett, while not a voting member of Congress, sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

I’d say she’s a national security risk, wouldn’t you?

