Democrat Rep. Jayapal claims Somalis, Indians, Latin Americans, 'built this country” and made it 'what it is today'

Washington state Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal recently appeared on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” show to claim that deporting Somalians will hurt America economically. This, in the face of the massive Minnesota scandals involving Somalis and more than a billion dollars in fraud.

What did we here in America do before all the Somalis came here in the past two or three decades?

Oh yeah, we defeated the British and became the strongest, freest, greatest country the Earth had ever known, with more entrepreneurs and inventions to our credit than any other nation.

Yet, now we are being massively defrauded by Somalis (among a few others), more than half of whom are on the public dole. In no way, shape, or form would deporting every last Somali be a negative for the U.S. economy.

Jayapal said: “The majority of Americans across the country, regardless of political party, know that immigrants from all over the world, Somalia, India, wherever they’re from, Latin America, Africa, that immigrants have built this country and make this country what it is today and so Americans are not accepting this.” Sure, Pramila.

Now tell us the one about the three bears.

A Monty Python skit once asked the question, “Did the Romans build Manhattan?” Jayapal’s statement of “fact” was no less ridiculous.

Unless you recall how Somalis built the Hoover Dam. And the Golden Gate Bridge. And our interstate highway system. Which would be weird given that they couldn’t do any of these things back home in Somalia, and, in fact, are unable to build and maintain any kind of a functioning society.

So, did Indians (of the Subcontinent variety) construct the Sears Tower? Did Ethiopians build Hollywood? Are Pakistanis responsible for the Transcontinental Railroad? Did Afghans construct Disneyland? Sea World? Neither Ford, General Motors, Amazon, AT&T, nor Costco was founded and built primarily by “undocumented” immigrants from third world nations.

So, let’s cut the bull***t, Jayapal. The immigrants that came here for most of the first 200 years of our existence came here looking only for a chance, not a welfare check. They came here looking to be an “American,” and only an American. The vast majority were deeply proud when they were granted citizenship. Almost none trashed the country to which they had come. These are the people — Americans — who made the country what it is today.

You, on the other hand, want to make it what it will be tomorrow if people like you get your wish: a failed state.

Just like the one you came from.

