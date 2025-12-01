Democrat ‘leaders’ everywhere are running businesses and residents out of their states—why would anyone want them for president?

California, New York, and Illinois have been losing residents and businesses for years. They cover up for some of their losses by refusing to enforce immigration laws, and welcome people who are in the country illegally.

It is insane to count illegals when determining the number of congressional seats, but in the United States, that is what we do. Anyone who believes the illegals are accurately counted in each state should get an examination to see if their common sense has been removed.

We are constantly told that illegal aliens help the economy, but if that were true, the big “sanctuary” states would be outperforming Texas and Florida—but they’re not. So, it is a false narrative.

Since I have lived in Illinois my entire 72-year life, I will give statistics and facts on how well the state has done. We have Democrats in every major office, and super majorities of Democrats in the House and Senate, so they have complete control. They also have absolute control in Chicago.

For the past three years, Illinois has ranked 44th in GDP growth.

Democrats brag about how they “balance their budget,” but they do it through confiscating more money from all of us who live, work, or visit each year, not through growth:

After at least 70 tax and fee increases since 2011, Illinoisans last year paid $17.3 billion more. Since 2010 all those increases in the state’s tax burden has cost Illinois taxpayers more than $110 billion in additional taxes paid.

And, is it really even a balanced budget when unfunded pension and health liabilities rise each year?

From simple internet searches Illinois has:

Second-highest motor fuel taxes, a regressive tax. Illinois also is one of seven states that charge sales tax on gasoline, another regressive tax.

The second-highest property tax rate in the country.

The third-highest corporate tax rate.

The second-highest unfunded pension liability.

The third-highest workers comp rates in the country.

Illinois is ranked third-worst by businesses for lawsuits. Democrats clearly love trial lawyers more than businesses.

Chicago also has historically had high combined sales tax rates, but it will soon have the “highest” in the nation:

Chicago’s 10.25% combined sales tax currently ranks second among major cities, behind only Seattle’s 10.35%, but a 0.25-point hike for transit will make them the highest in America. The new Regional Transportation Authority funding bill, which increases the Chicago metro area sales tax by 0.25 percentage points, has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly and now sits on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. Once signed, it will give Chicago the highest sales-tax rate of any major city in the nation at 10.5%.

Democrats don’t care about the harm that Biden’s open border policies did to Illinois and other states:

Dems leave hearing before minority group’s testimony on Biden border policies A member of a minority grassroots Chicago organization testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary Wednesday that violent gang members in the U.S. illegally are hurting minority communities, but committee members from the Democratic Party left before she spoke.

Illinois is delinking from pro-business federal tax policies, which means businesses will choose other states to locate:

Illinois state lawmakers are severing new federal business tax cuts. Their quest to keep more cash will cost the state in business competitiveness. Federal leaders made business tax cuts intended to boost the economy, but Illinois state lawmakers are undoing those savings so they can keep $234 million – and potentially strain Illinois’ already sluggish economy.

Chicago’s budgets continue to spiral out of control, and the solution is always to raise taxes, which compounds the problem:

Chicago tax proposals draw concern over legality, ‘economic death spiral’ Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s allies have launched a seven-figure campaign to support his 2026 budget proposal, but opponents say the mayor’s tax plans will send the city into an economic death spiral and could bring about costly litigation. The Chicago City Council met Tuesday but did not vote on a budget after the council’s finance committee struck down the mayor’s tax-laden revenue package on Monday.

While Illinois spends massive amounts of money for people who are in the country illegally, the Democrats voted to take away school choice for poor children: “Illinois lawmakers decline to extend private school scholarship tax credit program”. Democrats hate competition for their political supporters, despite the serious harm to children. Just 18.3% of children in Chicago were proficient in math in 2024, and only 31% were proficient at reading. Democrats at the national level also oppose school choice as they claim to be the party that cares about the children.

It would be stupid to hire people who run states that are losing people and businesses to run the country.

