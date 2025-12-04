Delete Obamacare

Government-run insurance never works, because the government does not invest premiums. Private-sector insurance companies invest premiums in high-quality commercial or industrial real estate, which typically grows about 8 percent per year in value, plus it earns rental income. Actuaries manage the process so there is enough to pay claims.

My wife and I were victims of the individual mandate on January 1, 2014. I use our example because I know the numbers, and it is an example of what happened to your employer.

Our Blue Cross agent emailed in early November 2013 to say that our existing policy would be canceled and we must choose an Obamacare policy by December 31. Our Blue Cross policies were major medical with a $5,000 deductible, costing $403 per month. My policy was $180 per month, and hers was $223 per month.

I asked our agent to quote an identical Obamacare policy — major medical with a $5,000 deductible. The quote came in at $1,092 per month. That is a 271-percent price increase.

She explained that most of the increase was because Obamacare eliminated the insurance company lookback, which required premium payments for a period of time prior to a claim. In other words, it allowed cheaters who could wait until they were diagnosed with cancer, then demand a policy. In that event, insurance companies collected no premiums to invest prior to their obligation to pay for cancer treatment.

She said that a lesser reason for the increase was that Obamacare does not allow discrimination against women; therefore, all policies had to be identical. So my policy rate went up to match my wife’s. The agent jokingly said that I qualified for up to $1,000 for a breast pump.

If we want to help the poor, leave the increased age threshold for Medicaid, but do not more than double the price of insurance for everyone else.

James T. Moodey is a retired entrepreneur, author, and economic essayist since 1978. His most recent book, The Ladder Out of Poverty, explains why the poverty rate has not declined since the Great Society promised to end poverty.

Image: Ari Levinson via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (cropped).