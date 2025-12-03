Canada’s Bill C-9 attacks freedom of speech and freedom of religion

Thomas Hobbes understood the human condition as well as anyone, and stressed the need for civil society. No structure — no order if you will — breeds lawless anarchy — a “war of every man against every man where life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short”. Hobbes is a welcome alternative to the Swiss philosopher, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, a literally insane deadbeat dad who believed humans were inherently good, but corrupted by civilization — a nonsensical theory. After all, civilization is a collection of humans, and if these humans are all “inherently good”, how could they possibly corrupt the individual? I think (or hope) we know that Rousseau’s claim of “inherent goodness” is false. Doubters should go read a history book.

In any event, we can all agree with Hobbes and stress that we need a stable social order — a well-governed nation state — to best protect ourselves. We need consequences for those who commit violence, arson, vandalism, theft, etc. Consequences are also necessary for those who issue clear direct orders to commit those harms or “to bear false witness” against the innocent.

A democratically-elected legislative assembly (as opposed to the monarchic rule advocated by Hobbes) can enact and enforce laws which hopefully protect us from human nature’s baser instincts. While imperfect, it will certainly do a better job than the state of nature that Hobbes stressed we avoid.

But while we need protection from evil acts, that should be as far as we go. Opinions and religious views are not actions that cause physical or financial harm or destruction to one’s property. Punishment in such situations is grossly inappropriate and beneath what we ought to expect in a free and democratic society.

As such, the Canadian government’s proposed Bill C-9 must be abandoned forthwith. Its aim is to criminalize speech that some may find offensive, including the quoting of Biblical scripture. And even if the accused is ultimately acquitted (no guarantee in postmodern woke Canada!), just think of all the stress, hassle, legal expenses (bankruptcy perhaps?), and possible court time that some poor soul will have to endure just for expressing themselves. As they say, the process is the punishment. But what an unmitigated disgrace!

From the National Post:

The Liberals have agreed to remove religious exemptions from Canada’s hate-speech laws to secure Bloc Québécois support to help pass its bill targeting hate and terror symbols, National Post has learned.

If someone objects to a religious point of view (or any other point of view for that matter), the solution is simple — just don’t join that particular group. One has every right not to associate with something they disagree with. They also have every right to critique it. But they have absolutely no right to persecute expression — religious or otherwise. Live and let live. Enjoy your right to be left alone, and respect the rights of others to be left alone. Besides, giving offense is not — and ought never be — deemed a crime. If it was, we would all be in jail.

For good measure, this persecution of speech causes additional harm. Others will become aware of this, be cowed into silence, and self-censor. As it currently stands, we already have too many Canadians acknowledging that they walk around on egg shells (metaphorically speaking) absolutely terrified of expressing an opinion or, failing that, feeling the need to qualify everything they say. And how can we blame them? They risk being fired and having their livelihood and reputations destroyed. Who wants to live like that? How can anyone claim that we remain a free society when governments seek to pass bills like C-9? Maybe it is high time we seriously assess whether we want censorship or our most basic personal freedom, which is expression.

