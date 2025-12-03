Brooke Rollins:  Wow!

Yesterday I was able to watch most of President Trump’s ninth cabinet meeting of his second term. Meetings can often be unnecessary and inscrutable, but not these ones. All citizens who deserve to participate civically are privileged to witness the remarkable team Trump has assembled. Almost without exception, they are top-notch.

President Trump has already done some great things, and that’s largely due to his wise discrimination (it’s wise to discriminate based on merit) in choosing helpers who are dedicated to working for the American people. They work so hard for us. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is amazing; the trade and economic team are superb; in conjunction with them, Marco Rubio has carried our interests far and wide in the spirit of Marco Polo. Indeed, every cabinet member gave an impressive presentation.

The meeting’s main agenda appeared to be for each member to summarize their accomplishments. Though it was long, it could have gone on much longer to adequately detail their progress. Just glancing at the headlines this morning, the legacy MSM is sinking deeper into their dark TDS abyss as they denounce what they view as a mutual admiration society.

For me, one person stood out: Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of Agriculture. Wow! Again, they were all exquisitely tuned-in, but Secretary Rollins seemed uncannily smooth.

Perhaps it is now passé to mention “compassionate conservatism” lest it remind of swampy establishment times. Still, one could reasonably describe her pleasant disposition as reflecting commonsense compassionate conservatism. She was tough, but entirely reasonable in threatening to pull SNAP benefits from states who are noncompliant with reporting requirements (reporting on use of taxpayer money should be unquestioned...unless they have something to hide). Her love for the wonderful farmers who feed us (and much of the world) was palpable as she addressed farm aid.

I don’t recall her once looking at her notes (contrast to Biden) as she delivered substantive content with a pleasing smile. How can she be so composed and emanate such a captivating and glowing aura? Oh yeah, through the grace of God. Turns out she leads Bible study sessions. No wonder she is so resolute in the face of lingering Biden inflation escalating input costs for our struggling farmers. She is definitely imbued with divine spirit — it shows and glows.

Brooke Rollins: Wow!

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.