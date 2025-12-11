As midterms approach, Dems miss the point

Democrats are at it again — claiming victory after a defeat and insisting that losing an election is somehow proof that they’re on the road back to power.

The latest example comes from western Tennessee, where a special election — widely touted by some on the left as a potential upset — resulted in a predictable Republican victory. Yet it is now being framed as a Democrat breakthrough.

Some analysts claimed that Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, a reliably Republican seat, might be within reach for Democrats. Their theory: that an Afghan War veteran and former state Cabinet official, Republican Matt Van Epps, could be vulnerable against a state legislator who proudly says she “hates” Nashville (a city she partly represents), “hates” country music, champions transgender interventions for minors, and boasts of confronting ICE and police. That was the Democrat message. Voters were, understandably, not impressed.

Van Epps won with 53.9% of the vote. But because he came in below the roughly 60% mark posted by both Donald Trump and former congressman Mark Green, Democrats argue that their loss is actually a win — and a precursor to retaking the House in 2026.

The opposite is true. The special-election results suggest that Republicans are better positioned for 2026 than Democratic strategists would like to admit. Van Epps and his allies appear to have cracked a code that has bedeviled GOP campaigns for years: motivating what might be called the “casual Trump voter” — those who reliably vote only when Donald Trump is on the ballot — to show up for a low-profile, off-cycle election.

More than 180,000 ballots were cast in the December 2 special election. That is remarkably high. Democrat turnout was elevated in Nashville, but that alone cannot explain the total. The only plausible explanation for the final 53.9–45.0% result is that a significant number of casual Trump voters returned to the polls — something that has not happened in most special elections since Trump’s 2024 victory.

Yet Democrats insist that Van Epps underperformed. They compare his 54% result to earlier Republican showings and claim erosion. But that argument collapses when viewed against the district’s actual partisan baseline.

Dave’s Redistricting App — funded largely by progressive donors but generally respected for statistical rigor — estimates Tennessee’s 7th District as R+13, with a partisan lean of 55.1% Republican to 42.1% Democrat. Van Epps finished at 53.9% to 45.0%. In other words, the election result essentially matched the district’s partisan fundamentals.

The reason for the difference between the 55% lean and Trump’s and Green’s 60% tallies is simple: Trump and Green substantially overperformed the underlying partisan makeup. Van Epps did not underperform. The Democrats’ narrative is built on a misreading — or misrepresentation — of the numbers.

This dynamic mirrors what happened in Florida’s 6th District earlier this year. There, Republican state senator Randy Fine ran in a district far from his own and faced whispers of vulnerability. Trump won the district with 64.7%, prompting Democrat hopes of an upset. Yet Fine won comfortably.

As in Tennessee, the Democrats’ “underperformance” claim fell apart once the actual partisan lean was considered. When the seat was last open in a regular cycle, in 2018, then-candidate Mike Waltz won by a margin slightly smaller than Fine’s.

Despite more than $16 million poured in to inflate Democratic prospects, voters in both Tennessee and Florida delivered results that aligned with longstanding partisan realities. The electorate is not drifting leftward; it is behaving exactly as the fundamentals would predict.

Democrats can keep claiming victories, but the data suggest a different story: Republicans are solving their turnout problem in low-attention contests, while Democrats are misreading — or willfully ignoring — what the numbers actually say. If issues and fundamentals matter, as they almost always do, Republicans remain positioned for success.

James Carter is a former deputy undersecretary of Labor (2006–07). He later headed President-Elect Donald Trump’s tax team during the 2016–17 transition and served as director of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Prosperity (2021–23). Jim Ellis is the founder of the Ellis Insight election analysis service.

Image: Nasvhille at night. Credit: Tyler Bell via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.