Are felons owed 'gender-affirming care'?

Recidivism is a much-argued topic in penology. Recidivism rates are high, likely higher than officials are willing to admit, which should be no surprise, particularly for repeat offenders. With the exceptions of white-collar criminals sentenced to what one might call “country club” prisons for the first offense, most of the criminals sentenced to state or federal prisons are repeat offenders, people who have been arrested for and convicted of only a small portion of the crimes they’ve committed.

For such people, prison is largely an opportunity to pick up pointers that will make them harder to catch next time. And circa late 2025, particularly in blue cities and states, by the time some criminals are sentenced to prison, they’ve committed tens, even hundreds of violent crimes and are removed from the population only upon committing a particularly heinous, infamous crime even leftist judges can no longer ignore.

A Bureau of Justice Statistics report found:

Within 9 years of their release from prison in 2005— *Rape and sexual assault offenders were less likely than other released prisoners to be arrested, but they were more likely than other released prisoners to be arrested for rape or sexual assault. *Released sex offenders were more than three times as likely as other released prisoners to be arrested for rape or sexual assault (7.7% versus 2.3%).

Sex criminals are notoriously hard to reform. Rapists like rape. Prison is unlikely to “cure” them of that preference but is more likely to help them avoid future arrests. That likely applies to one Brian Buckingham:

Graphic: TikTok Post

A federal judge has ruled that the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) must provide laser hair removal, facial feminization surgery consultations, and voice therapy for a convicted pedophile who now identifies as transgender. The inmate, identified as 47-year-old Brian Buckingham, was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing his 10-year-old son and producing child pornography. Before sentencing, Buckingham began identifying as female under the name “Nani Love,” according to a report from Reduxx.

As one might suspect, Buckingham’s lawyers argued the Bureau of Prisons was being mean to Buckingham by denying him whatever “gender affirming care” he desired. Buckingham was becoming depressed and suicidal, so giving him whatever he wanted was “medically necessary,” and refusing to cater to his desires violated the Eighth Amendment.

In a September ruling, Magistrate Judge David Christel determined that Buckingham was “likely to succeed” in arguing that the BOP’s denial of treatment constituted cruel and unusual punishment. Christel’s order cited internal BOP communications acknowledging Buckingham’s requests for gender-related procedures but noted the agency “discontinued them without reason.”

Well. One might argue the cruelty in this case, and the unimaginable betrayal, was Buckingham’s sexual abuse of his 10-year-old son. A broader question is what the purpose of prison might be. A 21-year sentence is substantial indeed these days, which suggests that some part of that sentence might have to do with punishment, with expressing society’s displeasure with Buckingham’s unusual cruelty. To that end, perhaps prison ought to be at least somewhat unpleasant, depression being an unavoidable consequence of raping one’s adolescent son and ending up in prison. It might even encourage Buckingham to reassess his behavior so as not to end up back in prison.

The BOP argued that the court should wait until Kingdom v. Trump was decided. That’s a case filed by several trans inmates arguing against a Trump policy sanely denying “gender affirming care” to prisoners. Buckingham’s lawyers argued he would face “irreparable harm” if he didn’t immediately get his way, and that his mental health had already deteriorated.

Maybe Buckingham isn’t all that bad?

According to federal court records, Buckingham was arrested after a 2020 investigation that began on the social media platform Discord. Moderators on the platform flagged content showing child sexual abuse material connected to his account, which led to a wider inquiry. Investigators later discovered videos that Buckingham had produced involving his own son. At the time of his arrest, Buckingham was reportedly involved in suicide prevention efforts for the Makah Indian Nation in Washington state.

Nope. He’s that bad, and his involvement with “suicide prevention efforts” suggests he knows how to manipulate the system by feigning suicidal ideation.

I suspect few Americans would shed a tear should Buckingham carry out his suicidal threats, and they’d be delighted if the BOP practiced enlightened penology by locking him up and throwing away the key.

Apparently, the court has yet to rule on the BOP’s objection to the injunction, which raises one additional question: what’s wrong with these judges?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.