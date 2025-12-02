Another example of spiraling antisemitism in ‘Great’ Britain

Recently, AT’s managing editor wrote about antisemitism spiraling out of control in “Great” Britain. Depending on one’s predisposition, slightly different conclusions could reasonably be drawn. This reader tentatively concluded that, despite some horrendous lapses, the country with such a remarkable and storied history mostly treated its Jewish population indifferently, if not benignly (certainly when compared to the intolerance of many others). Until now!

It was all compelling reading, as to be expected from Madam Widburg. My quick purpose here is to elaborate on the section about the police banning Jews from the streets, instead of manning-up and doing their job to protect them. Madam Widburg links to an essay by Melanie Phillips about the West Midlands Police’s war on the Jews. I now provide a recent example of this, bearing in mind that soccer is more than a sport over there.

Aston Villa is a high-profile team in the flaunted English Premier League. Their stadium, Villa Park, is located in Birmingham’s Muslim environs (around the West Midlands). In addition to their domestic fixtures, they are involved in a Europe-wide competition that includes a team from Israel (Maccabi Tel Aviv) and a team from Switzerland (Young Boys). This season, Villa has hosted both teams, but NOT both sets of fans.

Birmingham Council’s Safety Advisory Group forbade tickets to the visiting Israeli fans, ostensibly for security reasons. But that’s “Brummie” poppycock, combined with “Bobby” hogwash. Actually, UEFA (essentially Europe’s soccer governing body) ranks MTA fans as quite well-behaved. They would probably be rated even more favorably were it not for incorrect categorizations — antisemitic trouble follows them. If one is being assaulted, it’s either fight or flight; the resulting mayhem leaves room for misinterpretations about perpetrators.

Despite that, MTA fans are generally docile, by soccer fan standards. Contrast that with the fans of Swiss side Young Boys, who just played the same Villa team in the same stadium just a couple of weeks ago.

Young Boys fans manage to give hooligans a bad name: they are ranked a deplorable 44th out of 50 countries for their atrocious behavior (see link above). Not only preceding the Villa match, but even during it they misbehaved like rampaging vandals (literally vandalizing stuff) and vicious Visigoths (affray and whatnot). A Villa player named Maalen was injured as visiting Young Boy’s fans hurled objects onto his bald noggin. Several of the disgraced boys were arrested.

Here’s the crux of the matter: much better behaved MTA fans were banned from attending their match at Villa Park for security reasons, whereas misbehaving Young Boy’s fans (with a well-established reputation for disorderly conduct) were welcomed.

The disparate treatment is so blatant that usually we could leave it there (a shorter point often being the most effective). However, there’s more blatant hypocrisy to note: the English Premier League (of which Aston Villa is a member) proudly touts their “No Room for Racism” campaign. One particularly irksome manifestation of this is players being obliged to “take the knee” before kickoff of some matches. Their insincere genuflection before hordes of rabid, toxic males in the stands is unbecoming. It is gag-worthy, so no wonder I mute and fast-forward.

Bizarrely, apparently without self-reflection, the effete, apologetic wussies dare to claim that, “The message is clear. There is no room for racism. Anywhere.” Except in the predominantly Muslim enclaves of Birmingham, that is.

Actually, their message is rather convoluted, as evidenced by this sentence from the same link immediately above, we will “...fight against discrimination on and off the pitch, promoting equality, diversity and inclusion across all areas of football.” Really, it’s yet another example of the exclusionary practices of DEI: relatively restrained MTA fans were excluded; delinquent YB fans, who, ironically, likely despise DEI, were included.

To put it bluntly: In the EPL, which holds a predominant role in sports and wider culture, there is room for antisemitism. Just another “spiraling out of control” example to add to Madam Widburg’s list.

