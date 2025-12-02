All it takes to save America...

All it takes to preserve our representative constitutional republic is for a substantial majority of Americans to support the Constitution and the rule of law. Not merely philosophically, but practically. All it takes to destroy our republic is for less than a majority to want to tear down the nation and abandon the rule of law.

That’s where we now stand.

The Democrat Party, which has become the party of anarchists, communists, socialists, race hustlers, Islamists and America haters, is actively working to end the rule of law and the Constitution. Democrat mayors, governors, representatives and senators champion lawbreaking and criminals, particularly illegal aliens and seem most concerned with protecting illegal alien gang members, human traffickers, rapists, murderers and cartel members. To that end, they are stirring up hatred of federal immigration officers, doxxing them and their families, calling them kidnappers, claim they’re “terrorizing” communities, producing apps to track them and doing everything they can to interfere with their entirely lawful operations.

Graphic: Instagram Post

Oregon’s lesbian Governor Tina Kotek has recently threatened to arrest ICE agents. Should she try to carry out her threat—a clear violation of the supremacy clause--she would provoke violence that surely would get out of hand.

Leftists have tried to shoot ICE agents, hitting illegal aliens instead, and innumerable federal agents have been injured. Their calls for deadly violence are being answered:

That threat is deadly serious: Assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have skyrocketed 1,150% so far this year compared to the last year of the Biden administration — with nearly 250 attacks recorded since President Trump took office. The disturbing surge comes amid a climate of heightened danger for immigration authorities, including stalking, death threats, online doxxing and outright assaults, which the Department of Homeland Security says is being encouraged by lefty politicians opposed to Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown.

Trump’s “crackdown” only appears unusual in that unlike Biden he’s actually enforcing the law. Biden—actually, his handlers--blatantly violated it. Prior presidents including Clinton and Obama deported far more illegals than Trump has managed.

But can we reasonably blame Democrats for violence against law enforcement? We’re playing by their rules, rules that claim virtually everything is violence, including silence. President Trump has successfully deployed the National Guard to Democrat-ruled cities, crime-ridden hellholes, and Democrats have insanely called for “resistance” to the “Gestapo,” to “storm troopers,” despite their success, as in Washington DC in dramatically reducing crime. Last week’s murder of National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom and critical wounding of Andrew Wolfe were surely intended and easily foreseen by Democrat Party “leaders.”

Democrats, with the help of their media propaganda arm, have so warped reality that any attempt to dutifully enforce local or federal law is immediately branded fascism and cited as incontrovertible evidence of Trump’s authoritarian tendencies. Night is day, black is white, tyranny is freedom and projection is the primary Democrat tactic.

Recent media accounts of an attack on a drug boat are a case in point. Leftists, including Seditious Six member Sen. Mark Kelly have claimed, based on anonymous sourcing, that a missile strike on a boat left several cartel thugs still alive and SecWar Pete Hegesth gave the order to finish them off. Kelly, smarting over being backlashed over his seditious behavior and desperate to divert attention, didn’t need facts; he had a Democrat narrative of a Trump war crime. It was a lie:

Graphic: X Post

Drug cartels—designated terrorists--are not signatories to any war convention, and when prosecuting an enemy, if one misses the first shot, there is no moral or legal obligation to stop shooting. That doesn’t matter to Kelly and other Democrats. They don’t want Trump to stop the drugs that have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

This chasm separating Normal Americans and Democrats is also a matter of education, or more accurately, education vs. indoctrination. A recent study confirmed Yale—like other colleges and universities—has little or no diversity of thought:

Across Yale’s 43 undergraduate departments and two of its graduate schools, the Buckley Institute’s research found that Democrats make up 82.3% of faculty while Republicans make up 2.3% and unaffiliated/third party faculty make up 15.4%. That is a more than 36 to 1 Democrat to Republican ratio and a 5 to 1 Democrat to independent ratio. 27 of the 43 (63%) undergraduate degree-granting departments have no Republicans at all. Three departments, East Asian Languages and Literature, French, and Italian, have neither independents nor Republicans.

All it takes to preserve America is for Democrats to willingly honor the Constitution and the rule of law. That’s why like so many Normal Americans, I fear for the survival of our representative republic.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.