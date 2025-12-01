AI and gig work

It has almost become a bad sci-fi movie, when we hear in the media repeatedly that AI is taking jobs and outpacing industry's ability to create more jobs. The same people who are pontificating that jobs will be lost to AI are the ones who do not want those jobs anyway. Isn't it odd that the people most likely to be affected by potential job losses to AI are not the AI boogeymen? The disaffect employees to AI are moving over quietly to participate in the prosperous gig economy. Why not?

Let us put it this way: today's labor force, by and large, does not want the jobs their parents and grandparents had 20 to 30 years ago. However admirable it is to pass down family-owned businesses that a family member started, not many Gen Xers see themselves continuing the family business, nor do they seek secure corporate jobs. That is the problem: Gen X and early millennials are telling Gen Z that AI is taking their current job options. In reality, late millennials and Gen Zs do not seem to care about the threat that AI will 'take over' their future employment, especially when the statistics show they prefer gig work and flexible careers over traditional roles.

Millennials voiced their disdain years ago for secure corporate work life. They do not share the same need to do the jobs their parents and grandparents did, which included the benefits of security and longevity, where they would spend Monday through Friday, every day, 9-5, at the office. Instead, Gen Zs are seeking flexibility, mobility, and the feel of gig work in corporate environments. Who cares what jobs AI is taking? In many ways in the gig environment, AI supports their desire for a flexible work style rather than threatening it.

Even more, according to Fortune, Gen Zers are flocking to the gig economy en masse, away from the traditional workplace setting; in the gig economy, AI is practical rather than a threat to employment. In other words, AI can outpace the industry all it wants because it does not affect millennials in the grand scheme of things as they pour their skills and efforts into the gig economy. In fact, AI taking jobs may work in the economy's favor by enabling more flexible, tech-driven gig opportunities for a new workforce. Let’s admit it -- millennials are not rushing into corporate jobs. In fact, precisely the opposite -- they are entering the gig economy in droves, embracing AI as a tool rather than a threat.

We should look at the Gen Z top performers who earn an estimated 85K annually. In comparison, the modest performers who make approximately 32K annually, using the very tool that is claimed to be taking jobs away -- AI. Gen Z giggers are not making money from the threat of AI (as most people want you to believe); they are, in fact, earning on the back of AI and the app economy. Why should the Gen Zers have all the fun? Maybe Gen Xers want to hop on the gig economy bandwagon as waves of layoffs ensue.

Even if AI is taking away jobs, it is not taking jobs from Millennials, who have already said they do not want those jobs. Therefore, if more people are participating in the gig economy, why does it matter if AI is taking jobs?

