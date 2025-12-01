Advent: The season of preparation

In Henry V, William Shakespare wrote “All things are ready if our mind be so.” As the Christian season of Advent has begun, it is prudent to take stock of whether our society still has a sense of preparation. Is our culture one that works to build something lasting? Are we sacrificial in the present so to be joyful in the future? Such questions may have been taken for granted in the past. But they must be asked to understand why society should work on arranging itself for tomorrow instead of purposely cannibalizing itself today.

Advent is the four-week period before Christmas. It is not simply a period preceding Christmas as if a mere chronological notation. It is an integral part of Christmas, for if one is not properly prepared for what is coming then you will not understand the arrival. And who arrives? The Son of Man, not by loud proclamation but in a poverty that needs no exaggeration. Jesus Christ is born in the dark and cold surrounded by farm animals, not just to live through the night but to transform the world.

In the 2,000 years since Jesus’ birth, is there the sense that we still prepare? Of course, one gives allowance to those for whom daily survival is still a question. And indeed, those with little can sometimes offer us a greater abundance. But for those with plenty in this country and especially in Europe, we must reorient our priorities. To be busy so as to justify ourselves is not preparation. It is not just about being responsible with your to-do list. Planning itself, whether it be for a work meeting or cruise vacation, is prudent but not entirely principled. Are we really prepared for the truly meaningful, the transcendental, the eternal? Of course, this takes fortitude and stoic souls. The Cologne Cathedral in Germany began with its foundational stone laid in 1248 but was finally completed to its original design in 1880. Do we still have that kind of patience? Do we have a proper sense of what comes after us?

These questions apply to the materially successful and also to those seeking retribution from a group or revenge against an amorphous “they.” Grievance culture could be quickly summed up as settling scores of the distant past by taking something in the present mainly for punishment’s sake. Note the interplay there of the past and the present. What about the inevitable future? Once there is your payback, what is left? The truth is that the harsh reprisal emotion will not always fade, possibly with even uglier consequences.

Saint Augustine writes of his experience walking on a beach and seeing a young boy trying to pour the entire ocean into a hole in the sand. He told the boy it was impossible, with the boy replying, “And you could never possibly understand the Holy Trinity.” The boy then disappeared from Augustine’s shocked sight, leaving him with a brilliant insight on the magnitude of this truth of the Christian faith. Some of us may not be Christian nor philosophers always pondering such wonderous ideas. But we are capable of wonder. This Advent and beyond, remember that we can think about more than just ourselves or what we claim is owed to us. If we are inspired on such a grand scale, we then can be forever changed.

Alan Loncar is an attorney in Macomb County, Michigan.

