A tale of four airports: Charleston, JFK, Frankfurt, and Singapore's Changi

Singapore was never on my bucket list of countries to visit, but when a family member moved to Singapore, it was inevitable that I would visit this unique little nation. I arrived only yesterday, and spent most of the day dozing, thanks to a massive jet lag attack, but I did come away with a few impressions.

The first impression is that Singapore Airlines is as wonderful as everyone says it is. I flew premium coach, which was an interesting experience. It isn’t that much more expensive than regular coach, especially if you have points, as I did, but you get a little more legroom and a little more space.

AI variation of a photograph of Changi’s arrival area by Terence Ong. CC BY 2.5.

What you also get is the kind of service that most people associate with flying at a much higher class, such as business. The service was amazingly attentive. I was almost overwhelmed by it. The plane was clean, and the bathrooms, which were the regular coach bathrooms, were practically scrubbed after every use. It was a gracious form of travel that harked back to an era before 9/11 and the days of cattle-car travel.

These little details matter because it was a very long trip—almost 30 hours from door to door. Thus, I flew from Charleston to New York’s JFK, then to Frankfurt, and, finally, to Singapore. Each airport told a story.

Up until not that long ago, Charleston was a sleepy, Southern backwater. However, things changed dramatically in 1993, when Condé Nast Traveler declared Charleston one of its top U.S. destinations. That put the city on the tourism map, where it belongs, because it’s one of America’s most important historical cities and one of its most beautiful.

By 2011, Condé Nast had upgraded Charleston to the top tourist city in the United States. Add in the fact that the region has become very hospitable to relatively clean industries, including a massive Boeing complex, and you have yet another fast-growing Southern region, even as the Democrat-run areas of America decline.

I mentioned this because you can see the change at the airport. The airport is relatively small and well-maintained. It’s clean, friendly, and accessible. It’s also undergoing a massive upgrade right now to keep up with the endlessly increasing traffic through the airport. That upgrade did not affect my travel at all, so I simply enjoyed a nice American airport, where it took me only 7 minutes from curb to gate.

Stop number two was a stark contrast because I had to change terminals at JFK to reach the international terminal. JFK is never a nice experience. However, this time around, it was unusually awful. This wasn’t just because of the long journey from the domestic terminal to the international terminal (lots of walking plus a tram ride). That is simply a normal part of travel at a large airport.

What made the experience so unpleasant was trying to get through security. Fortunately, I’d spent the relatively small amount to go through the TSA PreCheck process, so I didn’t have to deal with the worst of it. However, just getting to TSA Pre-Check was a problem. That’s because the regular TSA line snaked through a very long room—almost as long as a city block—and I had to navigate down the length of that room to get to my destination. There must easily have been 1,000 people in the regular TSA line, all zigzagging up and down this room like some demented and unhappy line for a popular Disney ride.

To get to the TSA PreCheck area, I had to walk parallel along the entire length of that long, sad line. The crowd was so large that there was only space for people to go single file, even though this was essentially a two-way passageway. Even as I was pushing forward, trying to reach the TSA PreCheck area, others were coming in the opposite direction, heading to the start of the regular TSA line.

You can imagine the chaos. There were airport employees there to help give information and direct traffic. All of them seem to be from various parts of Southeast Asia – India, Bangladesh, etc. Those whom I asked for information were invariably friendly and helpful. However, en masse, they were not adept at informing the crowd what was going on to keep things flowing easily. Nor was there any helpful signage.

Once I got to the TSA PreCheck line, I went through it fairly quickly. I spoke later to a woman who had been in the regular line, and she said it took an hour and a half to go through security. I assume that people who had tight connections never made their flights.

When I finally got to my gate, I found myself in a sort of dingy, waiting area with fairly clean, but quite primitive bathrooms. (My rule of thumb over decades of travel is that you can tell a lot about an institution, a city or even a nation by the quality of the public restrooms.)

What forcibly struck me during my short stay at JFK was that I had no sense of being at the airport of one of the world’s pre-eminent cities in what has long been the world’s pre-eminent country. JFK had an almost third world vibe to it. It was chaotic, poorly designed, overly crowded, minimally clean, and poorly managed. Having said that, the plane left on time and was airborne safely, and that is always the first responsibility of any airport.

The next stop was Frankfurt, where we let off some passengers and picked up others, and the plane refueled. I assumed that this would be a shiny modern German airport. It was not.

I never left the area around my gate, so, admittedly, I had a very small frame of reference, but I can say that what I did see was neither shiny nor modern. The bathrooms were tiny and inefficient, the waiting area was shabby, and the overall vibe was one of decline. Once again, though, Frankfurt Airport fulfilled its most important task: getting the plane into the air safely.

And then I arrived at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Wow! There is a reason it is the world’s number one-ranked airport.

I have traveled abroad often enough to dread landing in an overseas airport. Going through immigration, gathering luggage, and getting through customs are all horrible experiences. Indeed, a few years ago, when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale after an overseas journey, going through immigration as an American returning home was a very unpleasant experience.

At Changi, it’s a dream. When I was still home, I filled out an online immigration application with my name, passport information, destination, etc. What this meant was that when I arrived, all I had to do was have my passport scanned and give my thumbprint. There were no lines, and the whole thing took less than two minutes. Then I gathered my checked luggage, which came off the plane quickly, and headed to customs. Again, there was no line. If you have nothing to declare, you just walk right out.

The overall vibe was of a place that is absolutely immaculate, efficiently run, and affluent. Even the public restrooms were wonderful: clean, well-equipped, and spacious. While New York’s JFK airport had a third world vibe, and Germany’s Frankfurt airport had a declining vibe, Changi bespoke a vibrant, up-and-coming, first-world-plus country.

That impression continued when I left the airport. I had about a half-hour drive to my destination, and everything spoke of a clean, well-maintained, extremely affluent country. I look forward to exploring more of the country and plan to share more of my impressions of a country that, more than any other, is geared toward the highest quality of life for the greatest number of residents.