A question for Virginia AG-elect Jay Jones

There is an intriguing question Virginia’s Attorney General-Elect (AG) Jay Jones should be asked, though it is doubtful he would choose to answer it.

Jones is the Democrat who won election as the commonwealth state’s new AG in November, despite some very disturbing news about him that came out in the weeks prior. Unbelievably, he won the top law enforcement office, despite having fantasized in a series of 2022 texts to a state legislator, Delegate Carrie Coyner, about killing not only a Republican legislator but the murder of the man’s family as well.

The Republican opponent about whom he fantasized killing was then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Not only were the text messages shocking, but Jones had brazenly sent them to Coyner who was also a Republican. So damning were the texts that even some of his fellow Democrats declared he needed to drop out of the race, which he narrowly won.

This was not just a one-and-done killing fantasy. He had imagined a hypothetical in which he had two bullets and the option of killing Adolf Hitler, Pol Pot, and Gilbert. His fantasy was to use both rounds to kill Gilbert. He went on to call Gilbert and his wife “breeding little fascists.” He added killing their children might cause Gilbert to change his political views. Coyner finally had to demand Jones stop sending her such texts.

Outrageously, the texts were not horrendous enough for the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, Abigail Spanberger, who also won election, to call for Jones to step aside. Although Jones did state he was “ashamed,” “embarrassed,” and “sorry” that his comments were so egregious, no apology—especially from the person who would be the state’s most senior law enforcement officer if elected—should have been deemed acceptable. (It begs the question: What is wrong with Virginia voters?)

While Jones will not be sworn in until January 17, 2026, he already acts like he has taken the oath of office—usurping the authority of the outgoing AG, Jason Miyares. The issue involves the Universal Background Check law for gun owners that was struck down in October. Virginia had until December 1st to file an appeal which, obviously, is a decision to be made by AG Miyares.

But Miyares chose not to file an appeal. Therefore, Jones—who seems to believe laws are for others to abide by and not him—engaged a private law firm to file for an appeal extension until he can take office. It is an action he has no standing as an AG-elect to file.

While it is inconceivable how Jones dodged a political bullet to win his November election, it is interesting that he is already jockeying to deny residents their Second Amendment rights. But it does leave a question for him to answer as he pushes for a Virginia gun ban: When you next fantasize about killing conservatives and their families, what will be your weapon of choice if guns are banned?

Image generated by ChatGPT.