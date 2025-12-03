A 'Progressive Nativity'

Recent decades have seen schisms in previously mainline protestant Christian denominations. The primary bone of contention has been over remaining true to the text and intention of the Bible or wrapping leftist social posturing in a sort of pseudo-Christianity, which ignores much of the Gospel and imputes to Jesus—if He’s mentioned at all--contemporary leftist ideologies not to be found in God’s Word.

There are less elevated issues, such as control over properties and revenues, and multi-million-dollar lawsuits have been filed. An Episcopalian church in Texas where I served as a paid staff singer was embroiled in such a conflict. Fortunately, they won, got to keep their beautiful church, and affiliated themselves with the Anglican Church.

Even the Catholic Church has not been immune, and has been riven by “liberation theology,” a Marxist subversion of church doctrine and practice. That subversion has been willingly adopted by various Christian denominations and churches.

The Democrat Party, which is essentially a wholly owned subsidiary of the Socialist and Communist Parties, is overtly hostile to genuine Christian faith. Under the Biden Administration, the FBI was caught, and lied about, surveilling “Radical Traditional Catholics.” Branded a domestic extremist threat, their dangerous behavior consisted of appreciation of the Latin Mass.

More recently, the American left has repurposed a relatively new term: "Christian nationalism." They consider this horrific threat to be largely comprised of Americans who believe their unalienable, natural rights come from God and not from government. That’s a predictable belief of people who think there can be no power greater than government. That the Founders understood God to be the source of natural, unalienable rights is of no consequence to such people.

That virtually no Catholics or protestants think themselves “Radical Traditional Catholics,” or “Christian Nationalists,” nor do they know anyone who does, is beside the point.

And now, just in time for the Christmas season, one of those leftist churches in Illinois has modified the nativity scene to better conform to their political sensibilities:

Graphic: X Post

That’s the baby Jesus zip tied, Mary and Joseph wearing gas masks and Roman soldiers depicted as ICE agents. These are not subtle people, nor do they imagine, or care, that God might not appreciate their political perversion of holy imagery.

Lake Street Church of Evanston practices “progressive Christian theology that embraces people from all different religious denominations and religious traditions,” Protestia first reported, citing the church’s website. The church is led by Rev. Dr. Michael Woolf — who authored a book called “Sanctuary and Subjectivity: Thinking Theologically About Whiteness in Sanctuary Movements — and is affiliated with the America Baptist Churches in the USA.

“Progressive Christian Theology.” Those are mutually exclusive terms. If the Gospel and God are unchanging, from where comes the need for leftist “progress?”

The church has a bizarre “covenant,” which is completely devoid of the main tenets of the Christian faith and lacks discussion of the trinity and divinity of Jesus, His death on the cross and resurrection, and the receiving of salvation by grace through faith, and the repentance of sins.

That’s “progress” for you. When ideology and the state are of ultimate importance, politicians become high priests and man’s authority can’t be questioned.

And this surprises you because…? From their Facebook post on the nativity scene:

Graphic: Facebook Post

The second paragraph exposes their lack of faithfulness to the Gospels. Mary and Joseph returned to Bethlehem to be enrolled in the first census—Luke 2:1-7--which has nothing to do with “contemporary immigration detention practices.” One would think an ostensibly Christian church could get that much right.

The Holy Family were not political refugees, and this is purely political interpretation.

God does not need us to defend Him. Faith is a matter of choice. No one is compelled to become a believer. But in our daily lives we have an obligation to tell truth from lies and if believers, to tell false doctrine from what God would have us do.

The Lake Street Church of Evanston doesn’t appear to be worshiping God, rather something not at all holy.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.