A Pastor transitions

There was a time, and it feels very long ago, when a Christian minister would not have dared to “come out” as gay, trans, or anything remotely like that. Am I, an admitted old fogey, whining about “the good old days” and how much better they were than current reality? Nah. I’m wondering, however, how such things fit into Christian doctrine, and if they can fit at all.

Graphic: Facebook Post

A New York pastor surprised churchgoers with the extraordinary revelation that he is transitioning into a woman and will now use she/her pronouns. Reverend Phil Phaneuf, 51, who was born male, shared that she has been undergoing a gender transition with her congregation at North Chili United Methodist Church (UMC) during Sunday service. 'I get to announce with joy that I am transitioning. I am affirming and saying to all of you that I am transgender,' the veteran pastor, wearing a rainbow stole, declared this past Sunday.

That appeared to be about as honest as Phaneuf was willing to be:

'The best way to put this is that I'm not becoming a woman, I'm giving up pretending to be a man.' Phaneuf, who told listeners that her new name will be Phillippa Faye Phaneuf, said she will continue to go by 'Reverend Phil.'

Phaneuf’s Facebook account would suggest he’s not planning to inhabit some nebulous region between male and female, but intends to pretend to be female. Phaneuf told the congregation he had been taking female hormones for three months. What would be the point of that were he not “transitioning?” What too would be the point of adopting “she/her” pronouns?

Still, she said that her commitment to Jesus Christ and the ministry will remain the same.

Therein lies the quandary in which the North Chili UMC Church suddenly finds itself. A minister’s credibility and their acceptance by any congregation relies on several qualities, among them their experience, education, knowledge of the Scriptures, personal character and piety, honesty and mental stability.

Gender Dysphoria has, until recently, been universally recognized as mental illness. Those who try to ignore that diagnosis do so for intensely political reasons and employ equally intense political tactics to distract from the reality that such people are mentally ill, are unstable and are more prone to depression and suicide than others. The Church hired Phil Phaneuf, a male minister of the Gospel. That’s not who they have any longer.

To whatever degree the congregation cares about the Scriptures, and these days that can’t be taken for granted, they may be in an even worse quandary than they imagine, because there is no support for “Reverend Phil” to be found therein:

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. Genesis 1: 27 A woman shall not wear a man's garment, nor shall a man put on a woman's cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord your God. Deuteronomy 22: 5 He answered, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female?” Matthew 19:4

There are far more passages that address what that congregation will have to consider.

But aren’t we taught to love the sinner, but hate the sin? Indeed, but ministers must be held to a higher standard, to live the responsibilities of their calling, unless they can rail against sin from the pulpit while living it as blatantly as Phaneuf intends to do every day.

Phaneuf claims the UMC fully supports him, but added this admission:

Gtraphic: X Post

'They have chosen their convictions and their beliefs over supporting their child.'

Would those convictions and beliefs be Christianity? The Word of the Lord? Apparently, Phaneuf expects the congregation he has served since 2019 to ignore their convictions and beliefs.

Phaneuf is right about the UMC’s support. In May of 2024, the General Conference accepted LGBTQ + clergy and same-sex marriages. Where once they considered homosexuality a sin—as the Bible teaches—the UMC now says human sexuality is a “sacred gift.”

The UMC website reads: 'Though the topic of sexuality has been debated within the denomination, all people are welcome in the church and encouraged to follow their call for ministry and mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.' Following the updated rules on homosexuality, the UMC lost more than a million members overnight.

During his coming out sermon, Phaneuf admitted he had trans ideation since 2019. The congregation didn’t get what they thought they were getting. And now, another congregation will have to decide whether they’ll embrace God’s word or the example of “Reverend Phil.”

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.