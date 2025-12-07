2025’s couple of the year

President Trump is the main man. He is running the show at home and abroad. Since he has established a Man of the Year dynasty, we need a new category to accommodate someone else who dominated the news and impacted our lives, two of the main criteria for the selection.

Let’s make it two people: Charlie and Erika Kirk. They are the Couple of the Year.

News: Mr. Kirk’s message and tragic assassination gripped the nation and world. Memorials were held all over, including down under, but let’s cut to the chase with an objective measure: He tops Wikipedia’s list of most-read articles in 2025.

Is that not enough? Well consider this: one of Google’s top search query for 2025 is “Charlie Kirk.” Contemplating the gazillion (not quite a Google googol) online searches from all the available sources, and the potential number of GIGO permutations boggles the mind. This simply cannot be overlooked: Charlie Kirk topped the list of the highest trending search of 2025.

Impact on our lives: His Turning Point organizations are a large reason that President Trump was overwhelmingly elected.

A “Turning Point” can be defined as a decisive change in the course of events, and often connotes a positive trajectory. Thanks greatly to Charlie Kirk and Erika, our country turned from derisive, downcast Dems to happy warriors who espouse the uplifting, commonsense MAGA values. Turning Point’s widespread influence, resonating among our youth, helped turn the election.

One shudders to think where we’d be now without that turning point toward Trump (in addition to Trump heroically taking a bullet for us, of course). Kamala and Tampon Tim are breathtakingly corrupt and anti-American, as reinforced yet again by recently revealed developments in Minneapolis-cum-Mogadishu.

Erika: Her capacity for forgiveness is otherworldly. She is simply an inspiration, and the worthy CEO of TPUSA as it continues to rouse America’s spirits and spreads inspirational messages to a grateful and welcoming nation. Indeed, Turning Point USA, particularly the faith arm, has seen parabolic growth this year. Go Erika and co.!

Were it not for the omnipresence of President Trump, the late, great Charlie Kirk would be a deserving choice for 2025’s Man of the Year. No worries, his remarkable widow continues the mission of turning America toward our new Golden Age. Their case for Couple of the Year is compelling. Word meanings can be contorted by twisted Dems and their fake-news allies, but the numbers don’t lie.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.