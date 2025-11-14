Zohran Mamdani, Pied Piper of the Big Apple

Generic woke progressive behavior derives from inner feelings of insecurity, subjugation, and victimization, which give rise to a self-righteous, vengeful effect. Even the most marginally inequitable environmental encounters are typically viewed as social injustices or personal threats (microaggressions, triggers, hate speech). Such encounters are cast exclusively as manifestations of racism, sexism, or capitalistic greed imposed upon the oppressed by the oppressors.

For example:

Opiate crisis: Greedy pharmaceutical companies, and nothing to do with academic pressure on health care providers to eliminate pain, unmasking addictive personalities.

Obesity epidemic: Fast food industry greed; preparing your own meals is not an option.

The Westward movement: A racist genocide of indigenous people, not a life-threatening quest of a better life.

Slavery: Racist abuse of black Africans, not an inhumane purchase of cheap labor. Would brown, yellow, or white slaves have been rejected?

Lagging advancement of African Americans: Systemic racism! Cultural issues in black communities are not an issue.

Disagreement with Obama’s policies: Racist, not objective concern.

Motherhood: Misogyny.

Deportation of illegals: Racism.

Law enforcement: Racial profiling, not evidence-based police work.

Inflation: Corporate greed, nothing to do with quantitative easing/economic stimuli.

Gender identity: Oppressive perpetuation of patriarchy and misogyny. Gender fluidity is more equitable.

Capitalism: Source of income inequality, not a facilitator of entrepreneurial innovation and social progress.

The subprime mortgage crisis: Greedy bankers, not the government mandating the issuance of subprime mortgages to those who couldn’t pay them back resulting in a collapse of the financial markets and the Great Recession.

Private health insurer profit surge: Corporate greed, not a consequence of an Obamacare mandate forcing expanded health care premium coverage for those not needing it.

Trump: The trifecta oppressor. A white supremacist racist, a patriarchal dictator, and an apex capitalist. Anything he can possibly do is therefore irredeemable and must be opposed and neutralized, aka TDS.

The woke progressive mind set results in reflexive knee-jerk reactions to perceived or fabricated threats. There is little or no thought given to the causation or true nature of such threats, and no concern for the consequences of any measures taken to counter them. Revenge on the oppressor is all that matters.

The election of Zohran Mamdani in NYC is a direct consequence of this mindset. Mamdani focused on capitalist greed, cleverly pivoting away from the flagging race and gender preoccupation of recent left activism. NYC is an expensive place to live, prices driven by the affluent who choose to live and work there. $6000/mo. rent? No problem. It’s there. So just redistribute it to the financially strapped. Those capitalistic workaholics will continue to generate wealth even if they have to give it up to the city coffers. They don’t deserve it anyway. (The Pied Piper of Hamelin sought revenge on the greedy townsfolk by taking away their children; Mamdani seeks revenge on capitalists by taking away their capital.)

It historically can’t last forever, but it can last long enough to finance a lucrative political career, further expand the role of government, and hold the masses subservient to it. A step in the right direction — for the left.

And if all goes well, NY could replace California as the bellwether of national politics. All the left needs to do is to continue expanding the ranks of the “disenfranchised” by simultaneously raising their expectations and their grievances. Just keep telling them what they want to hear — saves them the trouble of thinking.

Critical thinking 101 needs to be made a mandatory academic requirement.

