You should care about Miami’s mayoral race. Bigly.

The Miami mayoral runoff, coming on December 9, is far more than a local contest. It is the first real test of whether Republicans can regain their footing after multiple off-year setbacks.

The first round, on November 4, made that clear when Democrat Eileen Higgins led with 36 percent. Republican Emilio González finished at 20 percent in a crowded 13-candidate field. That result reflected a deep frustration with Miami’s political dynasties, all of whom were rejected by voters. It also signified a badly split non-leftist electorate, whose overall turnout was weaker than that of those on the left.

Furthermore, it underscored a warning for the GOP: conservative voters cannot afford to sit out elections simply because Donald Trump is not on the ballot.

That pattern defined the broader landscape. Democrats won the governorships of Virginia and New Jersey by double digits. They expanded their legislative majorities, and made congressional redistricting gains in California, at a time when families nationwide are squeezed by rising costs. Much of this occurred with Republican turnout depressed amid the federal shutdown and Trump’s absence from the ticket.

These losses fueled a sense of vulnerability that Trump himself acknowledged in a Miami speech, even as he reminded audiences of economic achievements like tax cuts and energy strength.

Miami is now the pivot point. A Higgins victory, as Florida Democrat party chair Nikki Fried argued, would send a national signal about Democrat viability in a state that has trended strongly red. Her party sees the runoff as a chance to reinvest in Florida after years of losses.

Of course, with a rapidly growing 1.4 million lead over Democrats among registered voters, Republicans are almost certain to win the Sunshine State under any circumstances. The thing is, increased Democrat spending there means GOP resources will necessarily be diverted from actual battleground states.

Republican analysts warn that failing to mobilize low-propensity Trump voters now could foreshadow deeper problems in the 2026 midterms.

That is why González’s candidacy matters so much. He is not a symbolic figure. He is a retired U.S. Army colonel, the former CEO of Miami International Airport, and a former city manager. He has a record of boosting revenue through economic growth and streamlining operations. His “Making Miami Work Again” agenda promises property tax relief for homesteaded homeowners, lighter burdens on small businesses, and a posture of accountability that resonates strongly in a city weary of dysfunction.

On November 16, Trump took to Truth Social with an enthusiastic endorsement of González:

As Miami’s next Mayor, he will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. … HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Trump won Miami-Dade County by double digits last year, the first Republican since 1988 to do so, and his party took the edge among registered voters there soon after. However, he lost Miami itself by a single point, where Democrats retain a narrow edge among registrants. Nonetheless, the Magic City has not elected a Democrat mayor since the 1990s.

This runoff arrives as Democrats attempt to build on a wave that includes the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s Democrat socialist mayor. His victory was driven by talk of rent freezes, city-run grocery stores, pro-immigration fanaticism, anti-Israel invective, Islamist identity politics, and heavy taxation of whites.

Americans worried that such poison will spread must understand why Miami is so important now. The GOP needs a rebuttal rooted in competence rather than theatrics. González offers precisely that, through a disciplined, results-oriented record forged in military service, public administration, and business acumen.

Republicans across the country should view the Miami mayoral runoff not as some obscure municipal contest, but as their clearest chance to reverse the sour narrative that emerged from November’s snafus. A loss would send a distressing signal as midterm season unfolds: that even in the MAGA coalition’s marquee state, GOP voters can stay home while Democrats march in lockstep.

Opponents of leftism are already anxious after what happened in Virginia, New Jersey, California, and the Big Apple. They must beware another pitfall that lets the media crow about “Trump fatigue” or “GOP disarray.”

Winning Miami breaks the doom and gloom, flipping the script overnight.

It would give Republicans a tangible success story to rally around during the long midterm runway. It would also blunt Democrat attempts to nationalize every race as a referendum on MAGA. Finally, it would remind the base that showing up in “off-brand” elections is how majorities are built and protected.

In short, Miami is the bridge: lose it and the 2025 losses calcify into a trend. Win it and Republicans demonstrate that November was a hiccup, not a harbinger.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape everyday life. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image generated by ChatGPT.