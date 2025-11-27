Yes, you can eat turkey with your anti-Trump college friend

Back in 1941, President Roosevelt made it official: it’s the fourth Thursday of November. It’s a bit eerie that Pearl Harbor happened two weeks later, but that's for another post.

In my case, I did not know a thing about Thanksgiving when our family settled here in the fall of 1964. We landed in Miami and made our way to Wisconsin a week later. By mid-November, or roughly two months into our American experience, I saw kids in school putting “turkey posters” about the upcoming holiday. I asked my mother about it, and she had no idea, either. I asked my father, and he said that it was something about “giving thanks.”

Finally, Miss Jones, that grade-school teacher I was blessed with, sat me down and explained the full story, from the ship crossing the ocean, to the landing at Plymouth Rock, to the terrible first winter, and eventually a day to say thanks for surviving it all. I went home after school, shared that story with my mom, and she was really impressed. A day to eat and give thanks? I agreed with her that it was a neat idea, especially the eating part.

It did not take long for me to get into the Thanksgiving mood.

We Cubans always had lots of reasons to give thanks that first Thanksgiving.

We survived communism. We had a chance to start all over again in the U.S. Giving thanks for a second chance was something that our family knew quite well.

Today, Thanksgiving is my favorite American holiday. It confirms that this land was settled by self-reliant people who faced adversity, grew stronger, and then gave thanks.

So I say thanks for everything, from my wonderful late parents, brother and sister, wife and three sons, now grandchildren, great friends, and all of you who check me out on AT. I may not agree with all of your comments, but I say thanks for posting them!

Happy Thanksgiving and we will go back to the political stuff soon enough. And don’t forget to enjoy the day with that old college friend who has a bad case of TDS.

