X revealed the fake accounts pushing anti-Israel propaganda

Although WWII is fast (and dangerously) becoming a misty memory, it’s probable that most people still know about the infamous “Tokyo Rose” (actually a collective of English-speaking Japanese women) who would broadcast reports intended to demoralize troops fighting the Japanese. In England, Lord Haw-Haw (another collective) broadcast false news intended to demoralize troops fighting the Nazis. Indeed, Wikipedia has a long list of famous fake-news spouting propagandists during wartime.

Today, propagandists don’t use radios; they use social media, but the tactic is the same: disseminate false material to demoralize the enemy. Yesterday, X, whether intentionally or not (I’ve seen conflicting reports), allowed people to see the countries of origin of tweets. Imagine everyone’s surprise to learn that some of the most vile anti-Israel propaganda during the Gaza war came from anywhere but Israel. Well, maybe that wasn’t so surprising given the world’s interest in seeing Israel destroyed.

What was probably very surprising, though, was to learn that tweets that purported to come from disaffected Republicans who support the Nick Fuentes/Tucker Carlson/Candace Owens faction of virulent antisemites and Israel-haters weren’t from Americans at all. These tweets were also from foreign accounts.

In other words, there is no serious Republican civil war over Israel. There is a strong fringe of antisemites (as is always the case during unstable times), but most of the Republican party lives where it has always lived: Supporting Israel, because it recognizes that the tiny nation is America’s frontline in the war against radical Islam, sparing America uncounted deaths and destruction.

That’s the premise. Here’s the proof. Faerie, a pro-Israel account, amusingly summed up what was happening:

Breaking: @elonmusk just turned on the location spotlight and the entire “Gaza resident” influencer industry & fake IDF soldier industry just imploded. Turns out the “eyewitness in Rafah living under bombardment” has been live-tweeting from a comfy flat in Islamabad while the only thing exploding is his mum’s pressure cooker. The “Khan Younis nurse who hasn’t slept in 400 days” is apparently posting between shifts at a call centre in Lahore. Babe, the only IV drip you’ve seen is the chai one. Congratulations to the “Gaza dad of six hiding in a tent” who’s been rage-sobbing for donations from a rooftop in Dhaka with better Wi-Fi than most of London. Your ‘link in bio’ days are over. Shout-out to the “Deir al-Balah poet writing by candlelight” who’s actually in Chelyabinsk, Russia, typing manifestos next to a radiator that’s warmer than the entire sob story. Also, a soecial shout out, to the “IDF snipers in Gaza” accounts that are actually posting from a bedroom in London, sipping tea between sobs for your ‘buy me a coffee’ donations. Busted baby. The bot farms are naked, the VPNs are crying, and every “northern Gaza survivor” just got outed as a guy in Punjab who’s never met a rocket that wasn’t in Call of Duty. Grift’s cooked, lads & ladettes. Pack up the fake rubble backdrop and go touch some actual grass. Your mum’s calling you for dinner and the game is finally, gloriously, over.

But you don’t have to take Faerie’s word for it. There are receipts. Here’s someone who claimed to be starving in Gaza...while living in Egypt:

“Motasem A Dalloul” claims that he and his family were freezing in Gaza on November 18 (average highs 83.7° F and lows 56.7° F):

Gaza is freezing.. — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) November 19, 2025 In fact, “Motasem A Dalloul” lives in Poland, where it actually was cold on November 18 (average highs ~45° F and lows ~34° F): This punk @AbujomaaGaza who has been claiming to be posting from Gaza for the last two years with endless “atrocity” stories… has actually been posting from Poland! So many liars on this platform are being exposed. pic.twitter.com/9nUYKQ6K8q — Joseph Gelman (@JosephGelman) November 22, 2025 Mahmoud-Gaza, who got over 35,000 views as he posted about suffering through terrible bombings...was also in Poland at the time: 🚨 Breaking: Israel just bombed Palestinian tents in Poland pic.twitter.com/3Hp9DOnZUU — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 23, 2025 In fact, “Motasem A Dalloul” lives in Poland, where it actually was cold on November 18 (average highs ~45° F and lows ~34° F):Mahmoud-Gaza, who got over 35,000 views as he posted about suffering through terrible bombings...was also in Poland at the time:

Eitan Fischberger put together an entire thread—with input from commenters—of virulently anti-Israel propagandists, some of whom purported to be in Gaza, while others claimed to be patriotic American. If you go through the thread, you’ll see that they were based in North Africa, India, Serbia, Turkey, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, and elsewhere. Indeed, they were anywhere but Gaza or the U.S.

Several of these accounts were clearly aimed at American conservatives and were intended to split the party and drive more people, especially those suspicious of foreign intervention, into the Fuentes/Carlson/Owens faction:

I could do this indefinitely, but you get the point: It’s antisemitic, anti-Israel, anti-Republican...and it’s coming from anywhere but here. Bonchie states it succinctly:

[W]hat needs to be understood is that this is all coordinated. Foreigners, possibly funded by other governments, are creating accounts and using bots to game the algorithms to gain notoriety. They then use those platforms to push vile content under the banner of "America First." Every bit of it is meant to demoralize and divide Americans, and specifically, the Republican Party. [snip] All that stuff you've been hearing about a civil war within the GOP was astroturfed by accounts like the ones posted above. They want you to think it's all spiraling and that they are winning hearts and minds. It's fake. It always has been. Remember that as you continue to browse social media. Foreign entities are gaming the system to try to diminish American exceptionalism and influence. For now, they find trashing Israel and Jews as a convenient dividing line, but this is really about destroying Western civilization and ushering in Islamization. Don't be the sucker who falls for it.

Tokyo Rose, Lord Haw-Haw, and now these jokers are all the same: They support foreign, totalitarian ideologies, and they use lies to try to demoralize and convert nice, ordinary Americans who may not be spectacularly well-informed and are vulnerable to propaganda.