WSJ runs a sorry op-ed blaming Trump for Venezuelans' flight from socialism

Is Trump-hate so overwhelming at the Wall Street Journal's editorial page that they can't even read their own columnists and reporters, who've done pretty good reporting over the years on Venezuela's socialist downhill slide?

You'd think they'd know better than to run an op-ed blaming President Trump for Venezuela's refugee exodus. The one they ran on Friday, by Francisco "Quico" Toro, reads like Chavista propaganda.

Toro, a John Reed College-educated Venezuelan who hails from its left-leaning elites and hasn't lived in Venezuela for years, wrote a dreadful revisionist history of that wretched country blaming the Trump administration for Venezuelans' millions-strong flight from socialism.

Trump has said again and again that he is going after Nicolás Maduro because the dictator emptied out Venezuela’s prisons as part of a sinister plan to flood U.S. streets with drug dealers. This claim is simply false. Actually, it’s worse than that: It’s an inversion of what really happened. Over the past decade, some eight million Venezuelans have fled a country that has been brought to its knees—and bringing Venezuela to its knees is precisely what Donald Trump himself has been trying for years to accomplish.

Sanctions, see, were the bad guy. Sanctions are what drove millions of Venezuelans to flee.

Oh, he admits that Hugo Chavez's and Nicolas Maduro's policies -- stealing land, taking over apartment buildings, nationalizing companies, wrecking the oil industry "did the heavy lifting." I bet an editor made him add that for credibility.

But the real bad guy was sanctions, Trump's sanctions, which he traces to 2019.

The year was 2019, and President Trump, then as now, was committed to forcing Maduro from power. He called his strategy “maximum pressure”—a full-court press aimed at provoking a revolt against the government by rendering living conditions in Venezuela intolerable, while at the same time trying to trigger a military uprising. In practice, this meant backing a quixotic bid for president by a now-forgotten opposition lawmaker, while at the same imposing a harsh set of economic sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, the lifeblood of the economy. Impose enough hardship, the thinking went, and someone somewhere in Venezuela was bound to revolt. In one way, sanctions worked spectacularly well. The Venezuelan oil industry collapsed, and the economy seized up altogether. With a sudden end to foreign exchange earnings, Venezuelan GDP went into the kind of free fall you rarely see outside war, setting off a humanitarian crisis that brought millions to the brink of starvation.

Which is nonsense. Flight started well before then, with Chavez's takeovers of apartment buildings, advice to the poor to steal from merchants, expropriations of farms, shutdowns of private independent media, introduction of Cuban rule, skeevy elections (this started in 2004), wreckage of electricity and water supplies, wreckage of the oil industry, destruction of independent labor unions, and deputization of street thugs into government-sponsored death squads.

His claim that Maduro wouldn't dream of emptying his prisons is nonsense, too, extensive congressional research pretty well makes that clear to the public.

Toro warns that more sanctions, or 'pressure' on Maduro, instead of dialogue or something, will only drive more Venezuelans to flee:

Air power alone has almost never managed to topple a government. With no land invasion being planned, the U.S. strategy appears to be, once more, to provoke some kind of Venezuelan revolt. Nobody in the administration seems prepared to ask the hard questions about what happens if they do destabilize the regime but fail to topple it. So Venezuelans are left to wonder in what strange way this latest plan might backfire. Last time Donald Trump tried and failed to topple Nicolás Maduro on the cheap, a quarter of us had to leave. What fresh hell awaits us on this second try, we’re about to find out.

It's such rubbish, such baloney, and on every front. The exodus started way earlier, peaking in 2018 when Maduro couldn't keep the lights on or the toilet paper in stock.

Yes, Maduro emptied his prisons. Yes, Trump tried to overthrow Maduro, but not through the soggy indirect means of sanctions as Toro claims, but Trump-style, through harsh direct means via the CIA, which proved its incompetence to him, as this Wired story details here. He gets all of it wrong.

Here's an extensive, and very good point-by-point refutation of Toro's claims by Juan Nagel, a respected Chilean-Venezuelan economist who knows Venezuela (and I think Toro, too) very, very, well:

Fact-checking Quico Toro's piece in the WSJ. A thread.



1/9 — Juan Nagel (@juannagel) November 9, 2025

It's a must-read, and truly first-rate.

Toro is a lefty but up until now has never been considered a Chavista shill. He has problems admitting that socialism fails wherever it is tried, but it's strange that he's shifted downward now into outright Chavista propaganda.

It's good that Nagel has checked him and Venezuelans from all around the internet are criticizing him. Why the Wall Street Journal ran this nonsense so at odds with its own reporting, particularly from its first-rate columnist Mary Anastasia O'Grady, is hard to understand. Sure, they hate Trump. But they shouldn't be making themselves a Chavista mouthpiece braying about U.S. sanctions because of it. To do so is straight out of the Castro playbook.

Image: Palácio do Planalto, via Wikipedia (cropped) // CC BY 2.0 Deed