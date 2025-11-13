Women won the vote, but is that good or bad?

People are becoming aware that women are calling the shots in American society, whether in academia, the workplace, or politics. We are witnessing the feminization of decision-making at every level.

According to multiple AI evaluations of available election results, Republicans would have won all but two of the last eight elections if only men voted:

Electoral College under male-only voting

1996 — Democrats win re-election (Clinton)

2000 — Republican win (Bush) — would remain Republican

2004 — Republican win (Bush) — would remain Republican

2008 — Democrat win retained (Obama) but much narrower; a small number of state flips are plausible in some imputed scenarios

2012 — Likely flips to Republican (Romney) or becomes a very narrow Republican Electoral College win

2016 — Republican win (Trump) — would remain Republican

2020 — Likely flips to Republican (Trump) in most state-level reconstructions because male majorities tilt swing states Republican

2024 — Republican (Trump)

It seems unnecessary to defend the idea that women and men vote differently; instead, how does this carry over to other aspects of our daily lives?

In 2006, Larry Summers, Harvard’s president, was forced out after daring to state logical reasons why women were underrepresented in the sciences during a supposedly off-the-record discussion with female professors. Those same professors, in a decidedly female manner, made it untenable for Summers to continue leading Harvard. This was the day Harvard as we knew it died.

Cancel culture is a historical remnant from caveman days, when women’s sole concern was preserving the family. While violence was the men’s preserve, women used group cancellation to maintain norms. Today, feminists drive cancel culture, using what are essentially “mean girl” tactics to force others to align with their values.

When women first got the vote, many voted as their husbands did. This eventually changed as women went into the workplace and then began to dominate the professions:

Journalism—women oversee many of the editorial levers of power. The NYT has been majority female since 2018.

Psychology—75% of Psychology Doctorates go to women

Doctors—majority female since 2019

Professors—became majority female in 2023

Business Managers—about to become majority female (now at 46%)

Human Resources—majority female

All soft sciences—majority female

Lawyers—39.5% but in law school—56.2%

Judges—39.3% and climbing fast. Biden’s judicial appointments were 63% women. Notably, men hold 60.7% of senior judge positions. Women will be the majority within ten years.

One of the things that gave women so much power was that feminists utilized anti-discrimination laws, which were originally intended to cover only race. (The word “sex” was something that Southern Democrats, who were going down to defeat in 1964, added as a joke to the Civil Rights Act.)

It is now illegal for women to be “underrepresented.” Whether it’s the absolute number of women hired or the number of women in managerial roles, there’s an underlying assumption that absolute numbers imply discrimination. This is the logical conclusion of those who insist there are no differences between men and women. These are the people who brought us the term “chest feeders.” The fact that absurd terminology has entered our lexicon is proof that power dynamics have shifted.

Women will likely be running most positions that matter in a few short years. America’s old-fashioned and hugely successful fundamental drivers—such as competence, the ability to make hard decisions, and our foundational aspirations—will no longer govern. In their place will be a society based on empathy over rationality, safety over risk, and cohesion over competition as “toxic” masculinity gets expunged in pursuit of a superficially kinder, gentler society that is based on leveling all “injustices” and avoiding confrontation at every level. (In fact, it will be vicious in the extreme, but based on backstabbing.)

God Bless America!

Image created using AI.

