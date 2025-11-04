Woman dogged in England

Police in Britain recently told a woman walking her dog that she needed to exit, stage left, because Muslims were protesting nearby and would likely find the dog offensive.

Muslims gotta Muslim, you know.

The police essentially ordered her off of her own street, while the woman lobbied for her rights and her furry friend.

I wouldn’t have been as restrained … and would have likely have been involved in a run in with the U.K. coppers.

But those bobbies would be far more concerned with potential “Islamophobia” than with their own citizens' rights.

They are barking up the wrong tree.

I would say this is emblematic of the larger fight, but this particular one seems big enough to me.

If a group of people migrate, most illegally, to a new country, and then try to change the norms and values of that country … they should be prevented from doing so. Especially if their norms and values involve “owning” women, dissing dogs, banning beer, eschewing music, and otherwise dictating to the natives.

Or, put another way, wanting to convert, enslave, or kill citizens of their “host” country.

Preventing this should be the minimum response.

It is better for a country to “go to the dogs” than to be conquered by radical Islam. Yet, if the latter occurs, the former will too. We all have a dog in this fight. It’s called freedom.

Once upon a time, England was a relatively safe, productive, proud, and even bucolic nation. It knew who it was and would fight to survive.

This is not the case anymore. Jolly Olde England is now neither jolly nor old. It is sad -- and beset with new peoples and new customs … such as wearing a hijab, raping a young lass, or stabbing someone on the Tube.

Who let the dogs out, so to speak? We all did.

Instead of instructing citizens to remove their dogs from the migrant protesters’ sight, the U.K. constabulary should have considered siccing them on the protesters.

To many of us, dogs are “man’s best friend.” In the needlessly dystopian future into which we appear headed, we will need to stand up for them. And ourselves, too.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License