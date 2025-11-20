Wokester women priests drive hundreds of Anglican clergymen to the Catholic Church -study

As a Catholic, I've always thought the argument about women priests was a waste of time. There aren't going to be any, given Catholic Church doctrine. The Vatican is lately stringing the wokester women of the Church along on maybe deacons, but that's settled, too, the answer will be 'no.' It's hardly something to get upset about. Being a priest is just a role, and it doesn't give anyone an express route to Heaven if they don't behave. Why fuss about different roles played and insist on changing tradition which dates back to the Apostles when the idea is to just get to Heaven?

Not everyone, of course, sees it this way, and I am not going to argue that they are all bad people. But negating natural orders and breaking tradition does seem to be a leftist phenomenon, like changing boys into girls.

Not surprisingly, there does seem to be a negative effect for the Anglicans who have embraced this idea, according to a new study. Their church is shrinking.

According to the U.K. Telegraph:

Hundreds of Anglican vicars have converted to Catholicism since the early 1990s, a study has found. Roughly a third of all Catholic priests ordained between 1992 and 2024 were former Anglican clergy members. In total, about 700 former Anglicans or members of the Scottish Episcopal Church have been received into the Catholic Church over the same period. The study, carried out by St Mary’s University London, also identified 16 former Anglican bishops and two Continuing Anglican bishops who had converted over the same 32-year timespan.

That's a lot of flight for the Anglican priestly class, those Anglican priests are permitted in the Catholic Church to be married priests on the understanding that they won't be promoted to bishop while married -- which is something of a sacrifice.

The study didn't say so, but there may be some Catholics in the mix who wanted to be married but also be priests, and thus, used the Anglican church as their back door to the Catholic priesthood -- I've known a couple men who have considered this.

But the study concludes that the admission of women to the Anglican priesthood is probably behind most of the flight to the dreaded (to Anglicans, that is) papists.

And why wouldn't it be? Can you imagine having to work side by side with wokester women priests or worse still, bishops, such as Mariann Budde, the supercilious Episcopalian bishop of Washington, D.C. who obnoxiously used the pulpit to hector newly inaugurated President Trump on his politics?

Imagine being surrounded by the magnificent ancestral beauty and art of Anglican cathedrals -- only to see them degraded by wokester sermons from women priests preaching about petty woke matters. The wokesters don't appreciate the beauty of this ancestral inheritance -- recall that one of them allowed the mighty Canterbury Cathedral to be graffitied up for some political cause. That was disgusting.

Another issue that may be driving them out is a significant lesbian subculture in the Anglican (and many mainline Protestant and even Jewish) clergy, too. The top Anglican bishop in Wales is in this subculture. The gay lifestyle in itself is immoral, according to the Bible, so to be "openly gay" and sexually active is problematic for many. Meanwhile, if you are never going to be able to be a lesbian no matter how hard you try, it might be more attractive to go where your role and natural sex is affirmed, which is the case for the Catholics.

The churches with women priests are increasingly politicized; becoming politically active places where progressive politics takes on the absolutism of religion.

That has got to be hellish on Anglican men, who are regularly identified as the source of all the world's problems. Catholicism has its wokesters, too, but it's a big Church and also has its prominent conservatives among both its priests and its religious orders. There is more room for all sides, and as parishioners, we listen to the good ones (Mother Teresa, Mother Angelica, Archbishop Cordileone, Bishop Barron) and ignore the bad ones (I'll be charitable and not name names) to cope. We try to find things we agree with from the pope.

Part of the intolerable absolutism of these ruling wokesters is the heresy-bound idea that by works alone shall you be saved, a highly political idea that's kind of the opposite of what John Calvin was preaching ("By faith alone ...") during the Reformation. Both of those notions don't quite synch to Catholicism, which calls both faith and good works, the one informing the other. The net result of such a limited political idea is a degradation of faith and the positioning of NGOs at the top of the theological virtue scale. Anyone who knows anything about NGOs with their corruption, subservience to woke billionaires and bad governments for funding, as well as their finger-pointing approach knows that those guys aren't the big saints. I read somewhere that there are voices in the Anglican church calling for it to be converted to an NGO. If so, that's probably why the male priests are fleeing. Who'd want to stay with that?

It does serve as a cautionary warning to Catholic leaders, now playing footsie with the idea of women deacons, that all is not well in wokester churchland. So long as the Catholics can stay different from their woke Protestant brethren, they'll continue to sop up huge numbers of other churches' best people. The stats tell the story.

