Woke, Canadian style

Woke is fading here, but alive and well in Canada. The latest example comes from an apology, yes, another apology for whatever someone dead and buried did too many years ago. Here is the story:

Today, General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff and Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer, delivered a formal apology to all current and former CAF members and their families who have experienced systemic racism, racial discrimination, and racial harassment in connection to their military service. The apology was delivered at a ceremony in Ottawa, Ontario, to acknowledge the CAF’s challenges in fostering a workplace where every person is treated with respect and fairness. This apology is part of the CAF’s continued responsibility to address the harm caused by systemic racism and to work toward meaningful and lasting change. This apology is not the end of the CAF’s work. It is part of a sustained institutional effort to dismantle systemic barriers, address biases at every level, and to create a healthy, respectful, and inclusive workplace for all CAF members. ​ This apology was an important, necessary, and solemn moment and could evoke strong emotional responses and/or cause trauma to resurface. Should current and former CAF members and their families require support, they can access a range of support services.

Well, the good news is that Canada still has a military. Some of us were wondering about that. The bad news is that they can issue apologies but can’t meet their NATO commitments. Maybe they should issue an apology to US taxpayers about that, while they’re at it.

On another woke battle front, British Columbia is in the middle of “land acknowledgment” battles. Here is that story:

The “land acknowledgment” has become a tiresome feature of American life. Many government agencies, arts organizations and others begin proceedings by reciting a homage to the Indians who lived on the land before they stole it. To which, many conservatives have said, if you really believe that you are on stolen land, why don’t you give it back? That, of course, never happens. It is just a meaningless liberal ritual. Except that now, for the first time, land may actually be “given back.” Not, of course, to anyone who ever owned it. But a court in Canada ruled in August that the Cowichan Indians are the proper owners of 800 acres located in a suburb of Vancouver. The decision followed a trial that dragged on for more than a decade: The Cowichan decision is the product of a 513-day trial, including hearings spanning over 11 years – making it the longest trial in Canadian history.

So long, Vancouver. It was nice to know you. What happened to that house that you bought under BC laws and paid for? Well, it now belongs to people who were there before. Tough luck, but woke is woke.

This world of apologies and returning land is happening at a time that Canada is losing investments, taxes are too high, and young people can’t afford rent or mortgages. So, Canada leads the league in “woke” but trails in common sense.

Their GDP is tracking down again. Who cares? They can’t meet their NATO obligations and plan to give land back. Go woke, go crazy!

Image created using AI.

