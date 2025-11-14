With its latest hire, Harvard gives a huge middle finger to Jews

Harvard’s newest professor of Jewish studies hates Israel and avoids synagogues that support Israel. In that simple sentence, there are three major threads to unpack. The first is the connection between Jews and Israel, the second is Jewish self-loathing, and the third is the huge middle finger that Harvard just extended to Jews and to Israel.

First, if you read the Torah (the first five books of the Bible), there are certain consistent themes: (1) There is a single, ineffable God who created all things; (2) this God is concerned with a moral order that he believes offers optimal benefits to humankind, His greatest creation; (3) He chose the Jews to spread His moral message to humankind; and (4) He gave the land on which the State of Israel exists to be the Jewish homeland for eternity.

That last point is pivotal to Jewish identity. Despite myriad centuries of colonial occupation from the ancient world to 1948, Jews have resided on that precious land continuously for at least 3,500 years. The Nation of Israel is not a response to 19th-century pogroms or the Holocaust. It represents Jews fulfilling God’s directives to Abraham and his descendants. Israel—a nation the Romans temporarily extinguished in 70 AD and that then lay dormant until resurrected 1,878 years later—is an integral part of Judaism.

Second, one of the tragedies of Judaism is that a significant percentage of Jews hate the fact that they are God’s Chosen People. And again, God didn’t choose them because they’re superior; he chose them as his teachers, to spread a message of ethics in an immoral world. It’s been a heavy burden, not a multi-millennial joyride.

That burden explains some of the self-loathing. No one wants to be born into a hated class. I also believe that a lot of the self-loathing is tied to Jewish biblical morality. Whether they’ve actively engaged in behaviors the Bible opposes or have accepted as more virtuous modern values (i.e., leftist values) that reject Biblical morality, self-loathing Jews do not want any association with moral Judaism.

That’s my simplistic take on Jewish self-loathing. Kenneth Levin, in "Canary on the Couch: The Psychology of Jewish Self-Delusions in the Face of Rising Anti-Semitism," which Bruce Bawer reviews favorably, has written an entire book on the subject.

If you want a perfect avatar of someone who is genetically Jewish, and even still identifies as Jewish, but who hates the idea of Israel and all Israel-connected aspects of Judaism (which means the whole Torah), you need look no further than Hasia Diner. She’s a very “educated” (by which I mean credentialed) woman, with a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, an M.A. from the University of Chicago, and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

She also loathes Israel. Ira Stoll has assembled some of her pronouncements about the world’s only Jewish state, which is the resurrection of the Biblical state and the current fulfillment of God’s mandate that the land belongs to the Jews who have lived there for so many millennia. Diner’s pronouncements include hatred for synagogues that support Israel—which means any synagogue other than the far, far, far left ones that celebrate transgenderism and Black Lives Matter, but not the word of God:

In 2014 she called the term “anti-Semitism” “profoundly overused” and said it should not apply to those who boycott Israel. In a 2016 article in Ha’aretz, she declared that she had “left Zionism behind.” “The Israel I once loved was a naive delusion,” she wrote, calling Israel, “a place that I abhor visiting, and to which I will contribute no money, whose products I will not buy, nor will I expend my limited but still to me, meaningful, political clout to support it.” She wrote that Israel’s immigration laws allowing Jews from abroad to become citizens “can no longer look to me as anything other than racism.” She wrote, “I feel a sense of repulsion when I enter a synagogue in front of which the congregation has planted a sign reading, ‘We Stand With Israel.’ I just do not go and avoid many Jewish settings where I know Israel will loom large as an icon of identity.”

Diner is the living embodiment of leftist self-loathing Jews. And that leads us to the third issue, which involves Harvard. That’s because Harvard just hired her to teach a course on “American Judaism” in the coming spring semester:

How have American Jews engaged with Judaism and indeed how have they defined it? How has Judaism, understood as a religious system shaped both the interactions between Jews and between Jews and other Americans? The course will examine these issues through a variety of lenses, including, but not limited to: ordinary Jewish women and men, the clergy, the infrastructure of religious institutions, the American state, and other Americans, organized as they were through their denominations and churches. We will be looking at this over the long arc of historical time, going back to the mid-seventeenth century and moving into the present and the course will be framed chronologically. Throughout we will be asking how Jews defined religion and how they saw it and how it differed from other forms of Jewish identification and belonging. How did this change over time and what issues, particularly those involving religious authority and (or versus) the will of the laity, persisted, albeit in different form? It will become clear that not all Jews conceived of Judaism in the same ways and the course will explore the constant tug between inner Jewish diversity and quests for unity and conformity. We will in addition be concerned with how being defined as members of a religious, or faith, community shaped American Jews’ interactions with other Americans, predominantly Christian.

On its face, that sounds like a standard course description, something one might have seen in the UC Berkeley catalog in 1979 (although professors had a better grasp of grammar back then). But who among you believes that her course won’t be completely saturated with her leftist, anti-Israel, and seemingly anti-Torah values?

The one thing that’s clear is that Harvard is making a point when this now famously anti-Israel college promotes a lecturer—a Jewish lecturer—who hates Israel as much as the rest of the institution does.