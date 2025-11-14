With his attack on Dietrich Bonhoeffer, has Tucker finally and fully jumped the shark?

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian and fierce anti-Nazi, a man so dangerous to the Nazi movement that he was one of the last people they killed lest he taste liberation, was a man of extraordinary moral courage. For Tucker Carlson, however, he was a failed Christian for having dared to stand up to Hitler (and, probably, for having rescued Jews).

One of the problems with being your own boss is that there’s no one around to stop you when you go too far. Another problem with being rich, famous, and your own boss is that the sycophants in your world will encourage you to go too far, since their entire being is dedicated to saying “yes,” in the hopes that they’ll benefit from your wealth and fame. Maybe that explains Tucker Carlson’s latest madness in attacking Dietrich Bonhoeffer as a bad Christian.

It’s worth noting in this regard that Tucker hasn’t unearthed any previously unknown facts about Bonhoeffer’s life, hidden secrets that would undermine his legacy. Instead, Tucker just doesn’t think that it was a good idea to fight Hitler.

No, really:

Tucker Carlson: "Killing Hitler is bad."



Yes, he's really saying this. Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a Lutheran pastor who participated in a covert attempt to assassinate Hitler during WWII.



Tucker says this is bad and un-Christian. pic.twitter.com/podFLa7CzQ — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 13, 2025

That runs by pretty quickly, so let me make sure we have the salient posts, which I’m listing in the order I’ll discuss them:

Dietrich was a great man...but only sort of (“in some ways”).

Christianity bans all killing.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer had gone beyond reason and Christianity in opposing the Nazis.

Calling people Nazis requires you to shoot them.

First, Bonhoeffer was a great man in all the ways that mattered. A Lutheran minister, he was utterly committed to Christ’s teachings and had planned a career as a minister and (small E) evangelist. All his plans ended when Hitler achieved power. His courage was such that, despite continuous Nazi persecution, he refused to stay in England or America, drawn to fight for German—and Jewish—liberty.

In Germany, Bonhoeffer created underground seminaries—eventually creating a new church—because he was concerned that the Nazis had co-opted Lutheranism, the dominant Protestant faith in Nazi Germany. Eventually, he joined the Abwehr, the German intelligence agency that had within it a strong resistance group. His role was to act as a spy, saboteur, and courier. In that capacity, he was aware of efforts to assassinate Hitler—and this was during a time of war—and he worked actively to rescue Jews, whom he considered to be God’s people, along with other Nazi opponents.

Eventually, the Nazis caught up with Bonhoeffer, and he was arrested in 1943. On April 9, 1945, one of the Nazi party’s last acts before Germany fell was to hang Bonhoeffer and other Abwehr members, one day after they were found guilty during a kangaroo trial.

In other words, Bonhoeffer’s entire being was dedicated to saving Christianity from Naziism. Along the way, he fought with his words and his actions to save Jews from Hitler’s killing machine. He was a person of exceptional courage, conscience, and faith—that is, a great man without any qualifiers such as “in some ways.”

Second, Christianity does not ban all killing. For one thing, it functions according to the Ten Commandments, which ban unjustified murder, not righteous killing. All Christian societies have acknowledged that war and self-defense are just forms of killing. By saying Christianity bans killing, Tucker is flying in the face of St. Augustine’s teachings about a “just war,” something necessary to attain true peace against true wrongdoing. During a hot war, working for the death of the leader of the opposing military (a death cult) was completely in line with the Bible and Christian thought.

Third, when one considers the situation in Germany, as well as the words of the Ten Commandments (and Bonhoeffer spoke Hebrew) and the evil concentrated in Hitler himself, it was scarcely “beyond reason” for Bonhoeffer to oppose the Nazis and work for Hitler’s death.

Fourth, calling people Nazis does not require you to shoot them in 2025. Being in a war against the actual Nazis from 1939 to 1945 does justify shooting them, beginning from the top down.

However, in today’s world of heated, ill-educated rhetoric, the “requirement” to shoot anyone called a “Nazi” is something that left-wing, antisemitic, anti-Christian radicals who seek world domination merely use as an ex post facto argument to justify killing those whom they oppose.

I don’t know the context of Tucker’s rant, but I suspect it was because he was opposing Ralph Reed’s WSJ editorial, which reminded Evangelical Christians of their long-standing reverence for Bonhoeffer, a reverence that sustains their ties to Israel. In other words, one can’t escape the feeling that Tucker’s real problem with Bonhoeffer is that this great man’s respect for Jews led to generations of American Evangelical Christians respecting them, too.