Will the center hold?

Environmentalists have been accusing climate skeptics of being paid shills for the fossil-fuel industry for as long as I can remember. They find it difficult to understand how it could be any other way. They receive money from rich donors and government grants to continue their climate alarmist pursuits, so why would it not be the same with skeptics? They may not be whores in the purest sense, but their financial arrangements do call into question whether financial incentive influences their dedication to their cause. It might be best to think of them as sunshine soldiers. They find it exhilarating to be paid to travel to climate conferences in exotic locales, but are not willing to fund such activities out of their own pocket.

In fact, the majority of those immersed in the industrial climate complex rely on it for their livelihood. I doubt that most of those involved in climate science would continue their pursuit if they were not being paid. The immense amount of money in the industry has had a chilling effect. Beneficiaries of these funds must be careful about what they write or say so as not to alienate their sources of funding or otherwise jeopardize their standing within the climate community. For them, independent thinking is a rarity, and group conformity is the norm.

With the climate consensus so dependent on a steady flow of funding to sustain the resolve of its adherents, what might happen if government and private funding were significantly curtailed? The climate activists ensconced in government agencies, the research academics dependent on government grants, the legion of interns at NGOs, the tax consultants structuring tax equity finance for wind and solar projects, all rely on a steady flow of funds to buy their allegiance. Without the money, would the center hold? I doubt it.

I am a member of the CO2 Coalition, a group committed to providing the facts about CO2 and climate change. Its members volunteer their time. Some members have jeopardized their careers in academia and government by taking a principled stance against prevailing sentiments. We are not influenced by money. We are appalled at the influence that money has had in perverting science. That is why I believe in the words of Shakespeare’s Hamlet that “‘Tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to take arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing end them.”

