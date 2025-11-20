Why the Decalogue belongs in the public schools

Yesterday, we learned that a US District judge in Texas enjoined 14 Texas school districts from complying with the Texas statute requiring classroom display of the Decalogue (aka the Ten Commandments). It is really quite easy to see why this federal court decree is legally erroneous. That’s because its decision runs counter to the Formula of American Law and the nature of the English Common Law.

The immediate aftermath of the July 4, 1776, Declaration of Independence created a problem: If America was independent of Great Britain, what laws controlled America? This crisis resulted in the creation of the “Formula of American Law.”

Moses and the Tablets of the Law by Philippe de Champaigne. CC BY-SA 4.0.

The logic of the pathway from the Declaration to that formula is very straightforward. The operative words of the Declaration are “these United Colonies are Free and Independent States absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown.”

This meant that, on July 5, 1776, each of the 13 newly sovereign states faced a common crisis. Two days earlier, they were English colonies, and the law of decision in their colonial courts was, of course, the Common Law of England and English statutory law. But on July 5, they were sovereign states owing no allegiance to England.

That created a conundrum. Moving forward, what would be the law of decision in their courts? Each of the 13 colonies faced th:e same question, a decision had to be made, and each gave the same answer. Henceforth, the law of decision in their courts was to be the Common Law of England!

From this decision flowed the rubric known as the “Formula of American Law.” This holds that the law of the United States and of each of its states (except Louisiana) is the common law of England as of July 4, 1776, as modified by American federal or state constitutions, statute, or court decision.

That’s why, in the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, Chapter 5, section 5.001, it states “The rule of decision in this state consists of those portions of the common law of England that are not inconsistent with the constitution or the laws of this state.”

What has this to do with the Decalogue? Just this: The legal encyclopedia American Jurisprudence 2nd once freely acknowledged that “[I]t has been said that general Christianity is, and always has been, a part of the common law.” 15A Am.Jur.2d Common Law §8. This aligned with the Supreme Court’s 1892 pronouncement that “[T]his is a Christian nation.” The Supreme Court has never backed away from that statement.

So the conclusion from all this is pretty obvious and logically straightforward, is it not? Texas law includes the common law; the common law includes Christianity; and Christianity includes the Decalogue. Hence, public posting of the Decalogue is wholly appropriate.