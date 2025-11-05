Why teenage mass murderers kill

Thankfully, there has been a lull in teenage mass murders recently. This may be the time to share some thoughts about such teenage killers and hints at prevention.

Teenage and some pre-teen mass murderers simultaneously envy and despise the apparently happy normal lives of kids they see around them each day at school. They in this sense suffer from RAMO (Rage About Missing Out). Profound envy, resentment, and hate are powerful motivators.

Some teen killers seek someone to blame for their plight in life. (As opposed to making what they can out of their life as it is.) Nikolas Cruz in Parkland Florida was reached out to by some very kind folk whom he apparently discounted.

Some teenage killers are cowards and seek targets where they can kill but probably won’t be killed. One exception is if they seek suicide-by-cop to punctuate their death. Some young murderers crave one moment of glorious fame in the limelight of their otherwise drab, sad, and meaningless lives. TV moments of fame are seductive murder-suicide fantasy lands.

Often, such sad kids never have had mentors, teachers, coaches, peers, or priests whom they allowed to help connect them with God’s love and grace. They live in a society that has diminished God’s presence by politically correct “separation of church and state” and prohibition against prayer in schools. Public spoken prayer by respected teachers, coaches, and peers of any faith is a form of God’s tangible presence in schools.

These angry youths intuit that our society worships celebrity and notoriety, and they sense that only extreme violence can secure their fame in dramatic fashion. They know that TV news and films will repeatedly show their picture and thus elevate their barren lives to a peak of spurious fantasied recognition.

RAMO teenage mass murderers are poorly served by mental-health professionals whose hands are tied by HIPAA’s privacy and patient confidentiality laws unless they make specific named targets to friends or therapists. (Tarasoff laws that protect therapists and potential victims). In addition, many potential teenage killers are so bitter, suspicious, angry, defensive, and menacing that they are uncooperative about attending follow-up therapy sessions. The reality is that dedicated and conscientious therapists and even police are understandably relieved at not having unpleasant service encounters with such kids when their schedules are already full of challenges. There needs to be ways for such follow-up therapy contacts with troubled teenagers to be assured.

Image: Easy-Peasy AI