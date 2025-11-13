Why is Chuck Schumer on the outs?

After eight senators broke ranks to vote to re-open the government, Democrats nationwide melted down and became insanely mad at Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) wrote on X. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) added, “Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership. If [Schumer] were an effective leader, he would have united his caucus to vote ‘No’ tonight.”

Democrat governor of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on X, “Ending the shutdown shouldn’t come at the expense of health care for tens of millions of Americans. This deal paves the way for devastating premium hikes that will drive up costs for New Yorkers. Count me out.”

Referring to the vote, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called it a mistake, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called it “a very bad night.”

“Chuck Schumer is not built for this moment,” wrote Maine Democrat and Senate candidate Graham Platner. “Chuck Schumer has failed us,” agreed Iowa state senator Zach Wahls.

On Monday, November 10, Democrat strategist David Axelrod predicted that Schumer wouldn’t retain his leadership post after next year’s midterm elections. “I think he’s been in trouble. I think he is in bigger trouble now,” Axelrod told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

According to Time, “even though he [Schumer] voted against the bill and made clear he didn’t support it, within hours of the vote, progressives were calling for his resignation, accusing him of presiding over a collapse in party discipline.”

Democrats’ displeasure with Schumer is obvious, but what exactly are they mad at him about?

An analysis of their arguments and stated reasons for opposing him make it frighteningly clear that Democrats, and their temporary allies (see below), hate freedom, for U.S. senators as well as for the rest of us. Many of them, because they thrive on emotion rather than reason, may not even be aware of it, but that’s what it boils down to.

Schumer has voted against every single bill championed by Trump and the Republicans. He’s done everything in his power to obstruct Trump’s appointments, finally forcing Republicans to change the Senate rules to overcome his stalling tactics and allow confirmation of multiple nominees with a simple majority vote. He’s been in the news day after day, condemning everything Trump has said or done as well as threatening reprisals for all of it.

So Democrats and progressives can’t possibly be mad at Schumer for not opposing Trump strongly enough. He’s gone out of his way to lie about and stonewall everything Trump has done.

When Democrats criticize Schumer for not being effective or being unable to unite the caucus, what they’re really saying is that he was unable to prevent other senators from exercising their political and personal freedom to vote their conscience, to vote for their constituents’ best interest. In 1776, the battle cry was “No Taxation without Representation!” Today’s Democrats and progressives seem to have adopted the battle cry of “No Representation without Party Approval.”

It’s an evil reason. They’re currently trying to hide behind the fig leaf of health care for Americans (illegals), but critics accusing Schumer of being unable to unite his caucus are in reality accusing him of being unable to dictate to them how to vote. They wouldn’t dare put it in those words for fear of revealing how undemocratic Democrats truly are, but that’s the bottom line.

The political left, comprising mainly Democrats, progressives, atheists, and Muslims, is divided on many issues, but the one thing they have in common is their absolutely venomous hatred of freedom. Too often, media stories talk about Democrats voting in unison or lockstep, indicating a lack of freedom in how they vote. Atheists stand shoulder to shoulder with Muslims and Hamas-supporters against Israel and any mention of freedom of religion. Progressives riot in the streets, and Democrats stand on the sidelines, cheering them on, filing lawsuits to aid and abet their activities.

The different factions of the coalition are only temporary allies and will turn on one another later, but for the time being, they’re united in their opposition to freedom and their blanket intolerance of anyone who steps out of line, even by accident.



They want an evil dictatorship to control how we behave, where we go, where we live, what we say, how we vote, and eventually how we think. They’ll do anything to achieve those goals. Their calls for Schumer to step down or resign are simply a continuation of their efforts to kill freedom by any means necessary.

Image: Senate Democrats via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.