Why I’m voting for Mamdani

Why would a constitutional conservative, MAGA supporting, gay, multi-ethnic and bi-racial New Yorker by birth, who opposes gender ideology and the "gayification" of our schools and colleges, vote for Mamdani?

Pull up a chair! Unfortunately, Curtis Sliwa, the only true New Yorker in the race, doesn’t have a shot.

And then there’s Cuomo, a disgraced, decrepit politician who turned neglect into policy. Imagine forcibly putting our oldest and most vulnerable population into COVID infected nursing homes against their families’ will and expert advice. We don’t need to, because thousands died as a result. (Oh, and let’s not talk about how the state sued some of these facilities for not providing appropriate care in order to escape accountability).



I’m voting for Mamdani because the Democratic elite and their rich donor and celebrity class deserve to have a mirror held up to their hypocrisy. They’ve been lecturing the rest of us from Manhattan penthouses, television studios, and Michelin-starred restaurants about the need for government control and socialist-Marxist policies. Conveniently, those policies never seem to affect them. Though a Mamdani administration may have devastating consequences, this elite class needs to feel and share the same consequences we at the bottom face every day and have for decades.



The Democrat Party and its allies have used the Left, the likes of AOC and Bernie Sanders and minority communities, to galvanize the disenfranchised to maintain power. And what have we gotten in return? Higher taxes. Worsening crime. Unaffordable housing. A more bitter, anxious population. And more hollow promises that they’ll “improve our lives” with unaffordable freebies, imaginary reforms, and a supposedly a more caring government. Sorry, governments don’t love, care or feel. They control, direct, and restrict.



Let’s not delude ourselves. The Democrat Party has controlled this city since 2001, that’s 24 years. (Bloomberg was a Republican for convenience, and he catered to the city’s elite).



Let’s be frank. The city has been on a slow march toward socialism for decades. The so-called social democrats are Communists dressed in moral language. They’ve grown strong enough to challenge the party elite, whom I call the octogenarian class, who refused to mentor and relinquish power to a younger generation. It’s time for Schumer and Pelosi to leave! But here’s the irony: those very elites created this beast and Mamdani is the spearhead. So, let it ROAR, I say.



They pushed identity politics so hard they turned elections into a census instead of a contest of ideas. They divided Americans by skin tone, religion, and grievance. We live in tribes, not communities.



Every day is a struggle in this city from walking down subway stairs to buying a bottle of aspirin behind a locked glass cabinet to weaving and dodging two-wheeled vehicles while crossing the street. Their policies are contradictory, built on what feels good instead of what works. And now they’re shocked, we’re shocked, that the voters they manipulated are choosing someone who actually believes the rhetoric.



Maybe, just maybe, a Mamdani victory will wake people up as to how the Democrat Party and to a large degree, the GOP in blue states like New York, sold out the working class and the poor who are trying to lift themselves up. Sometimes the only way to rebuild the house is to let it burn down first.



This isn’t about loving Mamdani. It’s about holding accountable the people who built the stage for him to stand on! That, my friends, is how real change begins. If New Yorkers and the rest of the country witness the collapse of NYC, as Detroit, Baltimore, St. Louis, and Portland have, maybe then, maybe, finally, we’ll be forced to change course and create real opportunity again. May God have mercy on the city where I was born, raised, and still call home.

Image: bingjiefu he