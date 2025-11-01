Who, again, are the real authoritarians?

Democrat politicians incessantly call for “civility” and “reaching across the aisle.” They endlessly blather on about “saving our democracy,” even though we don’t live in a democracy, but a Constitutional representative republic.

And, of course, they constantly bellow and bloviate about their political opponents being fascists, Hitler-lovers, authoritarians.

That is all complete bunk. B.S.

Though Virginia state attorney general candidate Jay Jones once openly mused about assassinating his erstwhile political rival — and watching his children perish -- Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger is O.K. with that.

In fact, she was hoping to boost her odds of winning her race with a Charlotte campaign event featuring Bill Nye "the Science Guy" and Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, each of whom are also apparently O.K. with Jones’ jonesing for the death of his political opponent … and the demise of his kids, too.

Former President Barack Obama has also endorsed Spanberger and plans to attend her Norfolk rally on Nov. 1, according to Spanberger’s campaign website.

Obama stated: "Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year, and I am proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger for governor.”

And Spanberger is proud to endorse the campaign of a homicidal maniac like Jay Jones.

In related news, associates of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani threatened the New York Post for reporting on his ties to radical Islam and his favorite imam, Siraj Wahhaj.

The Post noted that Mamdani happily posed with an unindicted co-conspirator in the Blind Sheikh’s plot to bomb NYC landmarks like the World Trade Center in 1993, spoke at a mosque that was under NYPD surveillance for its terror ties, and embraced an imam who had called for Jihad and the takeover of America.

But, in today’s Democrat party, it is not enough to be violent and vulgar, or even to wish death upon your political opponents (perhaps by your own hand) and their offspring. Perish the thought. No, you must actively root for terrorists over American citizens.

Indeed, it is apparently also not considered bad form in today’s Democrat party for an old commie standard-bearer like Bernie Sanders to stand behind (and endorse) a Maine Senate candidate who sports a SS tattoo.

But Graham Platner must be as confused as most Democrat voters, as he not only sported a Nazi “Death’s Head” tattoo, but also once claimed that he was a communist and “not a secret Nazi.” Good to know. Oh, he also asserted that white people in rural areas are stupid and racist.

So I ask you: who are the real thugs, the real threats to America, the real fascists? Projection and prevarication are the favored tools of “progressives.” No matter what they call us, or how often they threaten us, we can’t accommodate them. We can’t compromise with them.

Saving our Constitutional representative republic requires no less of us.

