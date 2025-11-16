When the woke get woked

To be honest, I never liked Starbucks. The coffee is OK, but too expensive, and I always got confused with “grande” being medium. Nevertheless, the place was always full of coffee drinkers with their laptops, and there was always a “woke” flavor to the place. It seems that every other table was having a conversation about climate change or telling each other that Obama walked on water.

Enter business reality, and ownership is counting dollars and cents as every enterprise eventually does. The employees are now on strike, and the New York City mayor-elect has an opinion about the whole thing. This is the story:

On Thursday, Mamdani came out in support of the striking workers, saying, “Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract,” adding that he won’t be buying anything from Starbucks during the period of this strike. “Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee,” said the newly elected progressive mayor, who is set to take charge of the city on Jan. 1, 2026. Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract. While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us. Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee. The union said on X that the coffeehouse chain’s workers across the country are currently striking, calling for the “biggest and longest ULP strike in Starbucks history.” They further urged customers not to buy from Starbucks for the duration of the “open-ended” unfair labor practices strike, with the hashtag “#NoContractNoCoffee.” According to the Union, the company hasn’t made any efforts to wrap up the collective bargaining process for nearly a year, and has instead engaged in fighting with its own workers, via “union busting,” one of the issues they’re demanding be addressed.

Well, talk about a Mayor Elect with an opinion about everything. New York City is falling apart, cops are fleeing, the infrastructure is a mess, and taxpayers are looking for a new zip code, but he has an opinion about Starbucks. Maybe he’ll tell his socialist colleague in Seattle to raise their taxes!

And what leftist cause doesn’t have a slogan these days? No contract, no coffee. I’m surprised that he is not calling for the state to seize the means of coffee brewing and give every proletariat a free cup.

Not so long ago, I remember hearing that Starbucks was woke and cool. It was the place where the overeducated with gender studies diplomas went to solve all the world’s problems. I guess that’s not the case anymore. Now they want the big Starbucks to treat its employees fairly.

You will never make the woke happy, no matter whether they buy “grande” or “tall” coffee and eat an expensive muffin with it. Good luck to all involved, and I’ll keep getting my coffee somewhere else.

Image created using AI.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.