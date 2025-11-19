When Poles asked Germans for forgiveness

Yesterday marked the 60th anniversary of a letter, sent as the Second Vatican Council was nearing its end, by the Catholic bishops of Poland to their German counterparts. Two decades after the end of the war in Europe, the Polish bishops told their German brothers that “we forgive and ask for forgiveness.”

Who cares about a sixty-year-old Catholic document? What does it have to do with the ways of the world?

A lot.

The Polish bishops’ letter arguably was a huge force in helping restore East-West contacts, preceding the détente political leaders would try to usher in throughout the 1970s. It was another crack in the Iron Curtain, which, 24 years later, would finally collapse. (For an excellent historical overview of the letter, see here).

Remember the context. The letter was sent twenty years after World War II, when memories of what happened were still fresh. And there were few places where German atrocities had been more egregious than in Poland. Twenty percent of Poland’s population perished in the Second World War. For a comparison, it would mean America losing almost seventy million people today — one in every five Americans.

The Soviet Union kept contacts between its satellite states and the West cut. West Germany was the enemy. Socialism insisted that the puppet East “German Democratic Republic” was the sole legitimate anti-fascist heir of Germany. Moscow intended to keep Germany — and Europe — divided and at loggerheads. Remember that at the time, the Berlin Wall was not yet four years old.

Sitting across from their German counterparts in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Polish bishops felt a religious duty to heal that breach. They knew the historical record personally. Cardinal Wyszyński, as a priest, was hunted during the war. Cardinal Wojtyła, the future Pope John Paul II, was left for dead in a hit-and-run by a German truck. So, despite those things, they reached across the aisle and declared, “We forgive.”

And, they added, “we ask forgiveness.”

Those three words set off a firestorm: Poles could forgive Germans for what they did, but what did Poles need to ask forgiveness for? That expression met resistance from the faithful, and it was thoroughly exploited by the communists to split the people from the Church.

But the Polish bishops recognized, at that unique juncture in the Church’s history, that it wasn’t just a question of 1939–45. Poles and Germans had lived next to each other for almost a thousand years. Indeed, that was another incentive for the letter: The Polish bishops wanted to invite the German bishops to join them in the millennium of Polish Christianity in 1966. They had invited Pope Paul VI; the communists kept him out. The communists wanted to make 1966 a celebration only of Polish statehood; the Church insisted that the full historical truth be told. The Polish state began to exist in 966 because it accepted Christianity with the baptism of King Mieszko. Church and state started together in Poland.

Theologically, the bishops were also on solid ground: Christians who daily pray the Lord’s Prayer ask to be forgiven “our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” “Forgiving” without seeking “forgiveness” is senseless. And, as Jesus reminded His listeners, when you go to Temple and remember your brother has something against you, stop, go and be reconciled first, and then come and make your offerings (Matt. 5:24).

The fact that the bishops did this was enormously significant, religiously and politically. The Polish satellite state was content to leave Polish–West German relations in the deep freeze. The Polish bishops’ action made clear that there were others in the country who also spoke for Poland (a claim against which the communists railed in 1965). Like Solidarity 15 years later, the bishops moved the country forward where the sclerotic state would not go.

In 1970, West German chancellor Willy Brandt arrived in Warsaw. Among the moving scenes of that visit was his kneeling at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial. Brandt’s visit would open the way for other Western leaders to reach out across the Iron Curtain, gestures that would help reconnect broken ties with the West. None of that likely would have happened, or happened as fast as it did, if the Polish bishops in Rome did not tell their German peers, “We forgive and ask for forgiveness.”

It’s said Stalin asked Roosevelt in Yalta, “How many divisions does the pope have?” The question was intended to jeer the Church’s influence in world politics. In 1965, he got something of an answer: at least one Polish episcopal battalion that started tearing down Uncle Joe’s Iron Curtain.

Image: A. Savin, Wikipedia.