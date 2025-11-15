What really happened on January 6, 2021?

One would think that after the nation’s socialist media compared a 3-hour protest at a public building that escalated into a riot with 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Civil War for the past few years. One would think they’d leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of every unanswered question about that relatively short time period. But it appears that since they’ve exploited their version of the Reichstag fire to its fullest extent, they’ve suddenly lost all interest in the issue. They’ve grown strangely quiescent over an issue that was an “impeachable offense” a few years ago. This is supposed to be a critical event in the country’s history, compared to an “insurrection,” “domestic terrorism,” and a range of other terms on a rotating basis, depending on the propaganda requirements of the moment.

We’ve been featuring short documentary videos from the content creators Forgotten History, delving into the story of the ever-violent left — the KKK, Weather Underground, Antifa, and “dark woke.” And we were set to move on to Democrat Woodrow Wilson in their most corrupt series, but we noted a brand-new video on the ‘Most Deadliest Day’:

The video description notes that

this documentary is based on publicly available records, congressional testimony, and mainstream reporting. It is for educational and journalistic purposes only. In 2021, the media declared January 6 an “insurrection” and “the greatest threat to democracy in history.” But hidden footage, congressional testimony, and later investigations told a very different story — one the public was never allowed to hear.

Given recent revelations, we would also like to know: Why did it take 56 months to disclose there were hundreds of intelligence agents at the Capitol?

More than 360 FBI special agents and other staff from the Washington Field Office responded to the rapidly developing events at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, including 274 special agents and 89 intelligence analysts and support staff, the leaked report says. The professional staff did not deploy to the Capitol. A report issued in December 2024 reported 26 FBI informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, including four who went into the building.

What about the report of videos that show that Capitol Police repeatedly used lethal force on protesters early on? Or the report that an ex–Capitol Police cop was a forensic match for the Jan. 6 pipe bomber?

The even bigger bottom-line question is, when will we see these items investigated and finally see the true perpetrators brought to justice?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

