What LGBTQer wouldn’t want to wear wool from gay sheep?

I’ve knit for decades. I used to use wool, but then I became allergic to it. Now, I use nice manmade fibers and, frankly, I’m happy about that. At least I’m not making a political statement, trying to decide between ethical gay sheep or the cisgendered heterosexual sheep who reject them. Today, that’s the choice facing the gay knitter or fashionista.

Image created using AI.

And no, that’s not a joke, although even Shane O’Neill, the LGBTQ+ reporter at the Washington Post who brings us this story, seems to think the whole thing is a bit funny:

Designer Michael Schmidt is best known for his work in metal. He made chain-mail dresses for Cher, jewelry for his longtime collaborators at Chrome Hearts and a metal gown for Doja Cat that was inspired by Tina Turner (another former client). But he is also an avid knitter — and so he jumped at the chance to do a collection woven entirely from the wool of gay sheep. Wait, what?

It turns out that Schmidt’s latest fashion entry—a wool line—is sourced from a company called Rainbow Wool, which, writes O’Neill, has “loftier goals than merely providing source material for luxury goods.”

If you’re wondering what’s loftier than raising healthy, happy sheep that produce gorgeous wool that’s processed without nasty chemicals, you are insufficiently awake to the life-threatening risk of being a gay ram:

As many as one in 12 male sheep are non-procreative but show an — ahem — interest in other rams. These non-procreative, male-oriented (for our purposes: “gay”) sheep require just as much care and feeding as their procreative peers. But because they don’t produce offspring, some farmers consider them an economic drag. They are often slaughtered.

Business is business in the sheep world, and animals that don’t reproduce will find themselves, not frolicking in the field but, instead, sitting on the table as a beautifully prepared gigot d’agneau rôti (roast leg of lamb) or a religiously freighted Paschal lamb. Sad, but true.

But that’s not the case for those animals lucky enough to have been rescued by Michael Stücke, a German sheep farmer who has more than 500 sheep—some of which, incidentally, get slaughtered for their meat. The lucky homosexual wool-givers, though, don’t end up on the dinner plate. Instead, they are given cute names such as “Marvin Gay” and “Jean Woll Gaultier.” You can see—and sponsor—them at the Rainbow Wool website.

The problem with sheep and homosexuality, of course, is that when you think of sheep, you do think of sex, whether it’s the joke of Gene Wilder’s love for the feminine Daisy in Woody Allen’s 1972 Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid To Ask) or the apparent fact that Muslim in lands where single men have no contact with women, are allowed to find comfort with sheep and other animals. (For a laugh, read Mark Steyn on the subject.)

That’s why it’s just...so...wrong that Rainbow Wool partnered with...Grindr to promote gay wool fashion. For those who don’t know, Grindr advertises itself as “The world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people.” Do not click on the link unless you want a very R-rated experience. The message I get is that this app is about sex, not relationships. But back to Grindr and the gay wool partnership:

Tristan Pineiro, Grindr’s senior vice president of brand marketing, was immediately interested in partnering with Rainbow Wool. “It’s a great, feel-good story, but there’s also a message at the heart of it,” Pineiro said. “It’s not just a fluffy story.” Rainbow Wool was hoping Grindr would sponsor some sheep on the farm or work together on an ad campaign on the app. But Pineiro envisioned something bigger: a fashion show using the wool from gay sheep. The name: “I Wool Survive.”

And that, my friends, is how Grindr ended up sponsoring Michael Schmidt’s gay wool fashion show. All I can say is that I’m glad that my allergy to wool means that, when it comes to knitting, I’m not on the horns of an ethical dilemma. For me, it’s definitely better knitting through chemistry.