What ever happened to BBC?

Once upon a time in communist Cuba, I loved sitting with my father and listen to the Voice of America or the BBC World Service. It was so great and informative. And I came to love that old BBC music intro. A kid, his dad, a shortwave radio plus that intro and it was great.

So whatever happened to the BBC? How did Trump Derangement Syndrome nail another news network? Why are they now forced to apologize or even pay a $1 billion for engaging in unprofessional journalism? Let's check out what Issues & Insights has to say about it:

The resignation of a pair of British Broadcasting Corporation executives over the manipulative editing of a video of President Donald Trump to suggest he incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is not the end of the BBC’s troubles. The Beeb has launched a probe to determine if its climate change coverage has been slanted. If the investigation is on the level, more resignations should follow. “The broadcaster has decided to review its climate and energy policy reporting after a string of controversies,” the Telegraph reported Sunday. “It has been forced to make a series of corrections, with some programs being removed altogether.” Telegraph columnist Charles Moore wrote two years ago that the BBC’s coverage of climate change is “very self-important, very emotional and very, very one-sided.”

One-sided? You think? From biased coverage of the Iraq War, to climate change sensationalism, to anti-Israel positions, to hatred of Trump, the BBC has been off course for a while. It's so disgusting that I gave up listening or following them years ago.

Like NPR, it's time to pull the plug and end public support of the BBC. I don't know if that option exists but it's necessary. The BBC that I grew up listening to with my father is another childhood memory. The current BBC is one more leftist organization rooted in hatred of the West that funds it and infected by that thing called Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Image: BBC